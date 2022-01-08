Djokovic fans protest shock detention

‘CRUCIFIED’: In fiery remarks at a Belgrade rally, Novak Djokovic’s father told a crowd that his son was the victim of a ‘political witch hunt’ and ‘corona fascism’

AFP, MELBOURNE





Novak Djokovic’s fans yesterday rallied in the rain to protest the tennis star’s shock detention in Australia, a development that reverberated globally and sparked an angry reaction from Serbia.

About 50 protesters — a mix of tennis fans, anti-vaccine demonstrators and immigrant rights advocates — congregated on Orthodox Christmas Day at a detention facility in Melbourne.

“We come out to support him just because it’s our Christmas and obviously he’s going through a lot,” Sash Aleksic said on the sodden street outside the building. “There would obviously be a lot more people here if people did not have family obligations today.”

Fans yesterday dance outside an immigration detention facility in Melbourne, Australia, where Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is believed to be staying. Photo: AP

The former Park Hotel, now officially known as an “alternative place of detention,” holds about 32 refugees and asylum seekers trapped in Australia’s immigration system.

It is believed that the world’s top tennis player is among them, although border authorities have refused to confirm where Djokovic is being detained.

The five-story center gained notoriety last year when a fire forced migrants to be evacuated and maggots were allegedly found in the food.

Djokovic was held after arriving in Australia — his visa revoked for failing to meet the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Foreigners are still mostly banned from travel to Australia and those granted entry must be fully vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

Australian authorities said the 34-year-old Serbian star — who has declared himself against vaccines and claimed to have an exemption — provided evidence of neither and was detained, pending deportation.

Djokovic secured an exemption to play in the Australian Open this month, but the Australian government said he did not meet the stricter standard required to enter the nation.

In fiery remarks at a Belgrade rally, his father, Srdjan Djokovic, told a crowd that his son was the victim of a “political witch hunt” and “corona fascism.”

“Jesus was crucified and endured many things, but is still alive among us,” he said on Orthodox Christmas Eve. “Novak is also crucified ... the best sportsman and man in the world.”

His mother, Djina Djokovic, told reporters at the rally: “They are keeping him as a prisoner. It is just not fair. It is not human.”

Many Australians, who have endured nearly two years of travel bans and lockdowns, were outraged when they learned the player was given a vaccine exemption.

Tennis players seemed divided, but some rallied around Novak Djokovic.

“Look, I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mum’s health, but how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad,” Australian Nick Kyrgios said.

“This is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human,” he wrote on social media.

Djokovic had landed in Melbourne on Wednesday hoping to defend his Australian Open crown and seal an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam title.

Although he won a legal reprieve from deportation until at least Monday, when his attempt to overturn his visa cancelation is to be heard in court, it is unclear whether he would play in the Jan. 17 to 30 tournament.

Judge Anthony Kelly warned the star’s lawyers at a hearing on Thursday that justice would move at its own pace through all necessary appeals.

“The tail won’t be wagging the dog here,” Kelly said.

Two other players attending the Australian Open are also being investigated, Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews said yesterday.

She also denied allegations that Novak Djokovic was being held against his will.

“He is free to leave at any time that he chooses to do so and Border Force will actually facilitate that,” Andrews said.

Novak Djokovic’s detention has sparked international scrutiny, with the Serbian government demanding explanations.

Novak “Djokovic is not a criminal, terrorist or illegal migrant, but was treated that way by the Australian authorities, which causes an understandable indignation of his fans and citizens of Serbia,” a Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said.

The nation’s president, prime minister and foreign minister have issued a series of nationalist-tinged remarks brimming with anger at the treatment of the national hero, while Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended revoking Novak Djokovic’s visa.

“Rules are rules and there are no special cases,” Morrison said.

Australian immigration lawyer John Findley said that both the state and Novak Djokovic would have to answer tough questions in court.

“If they see [Novak Djokovic] has provided false information, he must have a chance to answer that,” Findley said.

That charge, if proven, could bring a three-year ban from applying for another Australian visa, but Findley added that the revocation seemed to have come from “a pile-on from social media” and the government would need to explain the legal bar that Novak Djokovic failed to meet.