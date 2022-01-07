Iraqi female boxers aim sucker punch at gender taboos

AFP, NAJAF, Iraq





Iraqi boxer Bushra al-Hajjar jumps into the ring, gloves raised to eye level, and strikes out at her sparring partner.

However, her bigger struggle is to deliver a blow against social taboos.

In Iraq’s Najaf, a holy city for Shiite Muslims, the sight of a women’s boxing hall is unusual, but, like others here, the 35-year-old boxing instructor is fighting deeply ingrained taboos.

Young boxer Hajer Ghazi, right, prepares for an international boxing competition in Amarah, Iraq, on Dec. 19 last year. Photo: AFP

“At home, I have a full training room, with mats and a punching bag,” said the mother of two, who also practices karate.

Al-Hajjar won gold in the 70kg class at a boxing tournament in the capital, Baghdad, last month.

“My family and friends are very supportive. They’re very happy with the level I’ve reached,” she said, a blue headscarf pulled tightly over her hair.

Twice per week, she trains at a private university in Najaf, 100km south of Baghdad, where she also teaches sports.

In conservative Iraq, and particularly in Najaf, al-Hajjar said that her adventure has raised eyebrows.

“We’ve come across many difficulties,” she said. “We’re a conservative society that has difficulty accepting these kinds of things.”

There were protests when training facilities first opened for women, she said.

“Today, there are many halls,” al-Hajjar added.

“We live in a macho society that opposes success for women,” said boxing student Ola Mustafa, 16, taking a break from her punching bag.

However, she said she has the support of not only her trainer, but also her parents and brother, signaling that social change is afoot.

“People are gradually beginning to accept it,” she said. “If more girls try it out, society will automatically come to accept it.”

Iraqi Boxing Federation president Ali Taklif said that it is a “recent phenomenon” for Iraqi women to engage in the sport, but that it is “gaining ground.”

In the past, Iraq had a proud tradition of women in sports, especially in the 1970s and 1980s.

However, sanctions, decades of conflict and a hardening of conservative social values brought the era to a close.

There has been a timid reversal in the past few years, with women taking up a range of sports, including kickboxing.

For Hajer Ghazi, who at age 13 won silver last month, boxing runs in the family.

Her father, a veteran professional boxer, encouraged his children to follow in his footsteps — her two sisters and older brother are also boxers.

“Our father supports us more than the state does,” the older brother, Ali, said.

The father, Hassanein Ghazi, 55, who won several medals in his heyday, said: “Women have the right to play sports. It’s only normal.”

He recognized that certain “sensitivities” remain, linked to traditional tribal values.

For example, “when their coach wants them to run, he takes them to the outskirts of town,” away from too many onlookers, he said.