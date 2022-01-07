Leader Nasser al-Attiyah on Wednesday took the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally in Riyadh, after Saudi Arabian driver Yazeed al-Rajhi was caught out by a speeding penalty.
The home favorite led the timings after the 465km trek across the desert from al-Qaysumah.
However, a sanction of two minutes dropped him down to fifth place, with al-Attiyah handed the stage to add to his success in the prologue and first stage.
Al-Attiyah said that the inherited win came at a price.
“We tried to set a high pace, but our plan was not having to open tomorrow [Thursday] because there will be no bikes and, therefore, no tracks,” he said. “But, even if we falter a bit tomorrow in these conditions, it will put us in a favorable position for the next day.”
The Qatari, seeking a fourth Dakar title behind the wheel of a Toyota, pulled an additional 25 seconds clear of Sebastien Loeb in the overall car rankings to lead the French rally star by 38 minutes, 5 seconds.
“We are moving in the right direction day after day,” said al-Attiyah, whose Dakar titles came driving for three constructors: Volkswagen in 2011, Mini in 2015 and Toyota in 2019.
On Tuesday, Loeb, runner-up in the stage ahead of Carlos Sainz in Audi’s new hybrid, had his prospects of overall victory dented after his car’s prop shaft broke after just 10km.
Wednesday’s testing stage, the longest on this year’s route, caught out Spain’s Nani Roma — winner on two wheels in 2004 and four wheels in 2014 — and France’s Guerlain Chicherit.
The two walked away unscathed after crashes, their cars turned upside down.
