Rafael Nadal yesterday said he felt sorry that Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia, but added that the Serb knew for months he could potentially face problems if he arrived without being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Djokovic, 34, was yesterday detained by officials at the border amid a storm of protest about the decision to grant him a medical exemption from vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open.
The world No. 1 — who has won nine Australian Opens, including the last three, and is tied with Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 career Grand Slam titles — is holed up in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne as his lawyers contest the Australian government’s entry ban.
Photo: AFP
“Of course I don’t like the situation that is happening,” Nadal told reporters after winning his match at the Melbourne Summer Set. “In some way, I feel sorry for him, but at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision.”
Last month, the 35-year-old Nadal tested positive for COVID-19, after playing at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Spaniard said he experienced a “very challenging” few days.
Djokovic, who has publicly criticized mandatory vaccines, has refused to disclose his inoculation status and said he has been granted a medical exemption to compete in Australia.
Nadal said what has been happening was not good for anyone.
“Seems some rough situation,” Nadal said. “It’s normal that the people here in Australia get very frustrated with the case because they have been going through a lot of very hard lockdowns... I believe in what the people who knows about medicine say — and if the people say that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine.”
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev said that, should Djokovic be prevented from competing at Melbourne Park, the men’s draw would open up.
“There is still Rafa, [but] the rest of us don’t have a lot of slams, for sure,” said the Russian, who won his first major at the US Open last year.
“When somebody wins it nine times, he’s not there, the draw opens up a little bit. There is no secret in it,” Medvedev said.
Brian “Red” Hamilton was in the middle of moving equipment on the Vancouver Canucks’ bench in between periods on Oct. 23 in Seattle when he noticed a woman behind the bench pressing her cellphone against the divider. Nadia Popovici’s message caught the attention of Hamilton, the assistant equipment manager for the Canucks. It said: “The mole on the back of your neck is possibly cancerous. Please go see a doctor.” After returning to Vancouver, Hamilton had the mole biopsied. It was diagnosed as a malignant melanoma. “So I kind of just shrugged and kept going. My initial response when I found out was
Novak Djokovic has confirmed he plans to aim for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open later this month, but the Serbian world No. 1 might have to do it with the jeers of outraged locals ringing in his ears. Djokovic’s announcement that he had received a medical exemption to play the tournament without being vaccinated against COVID-19 provoked outrage in Melbourne, where the Grand Slam is to take place from Jan. 17. Tennis Australia and government officials quickly said that Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, had received no preferential treatment, but that cut
The Dakar Rally began yesterday in Saudi Arabia with race director David Castera saying it would be worse to “turn one’s back” on the hosts over concerns about its human rights record. Castera was speaking as more than 1,000 competitors were fine-tuning the 578 cars, trucks and motorbikes that were to bid for a third time to conquer the elements and the Saudi Arabian desert reaching its climax on Jan. 14. Saudi Arabia is increasingly becoming a host to major events including a Formula One Grand Prix — although seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton admitted he was uncomfortable racing there — and soccer
Japan’s rugby union season starts tomorrow with big ambitions, tongue-twister team names and a rebrand that has left some fans wondering which version of the sport they are to be watching. Japanese rugby chiefs want to create “the best league in the world” with 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Australians Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper among the foreign talent on show. Organizers also plan to invite southern hemisphere teams to play Japanese clubs in special “cross-border matches.” However, the rugby union competition’s new name — Japan Rugby League One — has confused some with its apparent reference