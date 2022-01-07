Usman Khawaja yesterday returned to haunt England with a stylish century four years after plundering another big Ashes hundred at the same ground, as Australia took a firm grip of the fourth Test in Sydney.
The Pakistan-born Khawaja — playing his first Test since the 2019 Ashes series in England as a substitute for Travis Head, who is in isolation due to COVID-19 — was at his unflappable best in compiling 137 off 260 balls to put Australia in charge after a declaration at 416-8.
Nathan Lyon smoked Stuart Broad for six over mid-wicket to prompt captain Pat Cummins to end the innings and give Australia’s pace attack seven overs at weary England, who had toiled for 134 overs in the field. Mitchell Starc was 34 not out at the declaration.
Photo: AFP
England survived unscathed to the close at 13 without loss with Haseeb Hameed on 2 and Zak Crawley not out 2.
Crawley enjoyed a massive reprieve before he had scored when he was caught by David Warner at slip, only for Starc to be no-balled for overstepping.
Khawaja, dropped by Joe Root on 28, made the most of his recall and was finally dismissed late in the day, giving Broad his fifth wicket.
Khawaja looked set to be there at the end, but an inside-edge off Broad cannoned on to his stumps to end his mighty knock and he left the field to a rousing reception.
His ninth Test century came four years after his 171 against England at the same Sydney Cricket Ground, but it might not be enough to keep his spot for the final Hobart Test later this month, with Brisbane centurion Head expected to be available for selection.
The elegant 35-year-old left-hander looked in the groove, patient with his shot selection to deny the tourists, after Broad had made a double breakthrough after lunch.
Khawaja brought up his century in the over before tea, when he whipped spinner Jack Leach behind deep backward-square for three.
Khawaja had a let-off on 28 before lunch, when Root fumbled a good chance at slip off Leach and then made the tourists pay dearly.
Khawaja’s patient knock stabilized the Australia first innings, after Broad had dismissed Steve Smith and Cameron Green in a double breakthrough.
Broad struck twice with the second new ball, removing the threatening Smith for 67 and young all-rounder Green for 5.
Broad, following up on his 13th Test dismissal of “bunny” David Warner on the opening day, got Smith for the ninth time in the Ashes, on this occasion caught behind.
Smith was annoyed with himself as he left the wicket, as he looked in good nick to score a 28th Test century, 12th in the Ashes and fourth at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
During his knock, Smith became Australia’s seventh-highest Test run scorer, passing current team coach Justin Langer’s 7,696 runs. He has now scored 7,734 runs at 60.89.
Broad followed up with the wicket of the tentative Green, who lunged forward and got a thick edge to Zak Crawley at third slip.
Broad went on to take the wicket of Cummins with a vicious rearing delivery for 24 and Khawaja to finish the day with 5-101 off 29 overs.
In another blow for England, star all-rounder Ben Stokes pulled up bowling his 14th over clutching his left side after a short-pitched delivery to Smith and immediately left the field for treatment.
He later returned to the field, but was unable to bowl.
Root, forced into bowling his off-spin in the absence of Stokes, snared the wicket of Alex Carey for 13.
The Ashes are already gone for England after going down by an innings and 14 runs inside three days in the third Test at Melbourne to give Australia a 3-0 lead with two Tests to complete.
Brian “Red” Hamilton was in the middle of moving equipment on the Vancouver Canucks’ bench in between periods on Oct. 23 in Seattle when he noticed a woman behind the bench pressing her cellphone against the divider. Nadia Popovici’s message caught the attention of Hamilton, the assistant equipment manager for the Canucks. It said: “The mole on the back of your neck is possibly cancerous. Please go see a doctor.” After returning to Vancouver, Hamilton had the mole biopsied. It was diagnosed as a malignant melanoma. “So I kind of just shrugged and kept going. My initial response when I found out was
Novak Djokovic has confirmed he plans to aim for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open later this month, but the Serbian world No. 1 might have to do it with the jeers of outraged locals ringing in his ears. Djokovic’s announcement that he had received a medical exemption to play the tournament without being vaccinated against COVID-19 provoked outrage in Melbourne, where the Grand Slam is to take place from Jan. 17. Tennis Australia and government officials quickly said that Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, had received no preferential treatment, but that cut
The Dakar Rally began yesterday in Saudi Arabia with race director David Castera saying it would be worse to “turn one’s back” on the hosts over concerns about its human rights record. Castera was speaking as more than 1,000 competitors were fine-tuning the 578 cars, trucks and motorbikes that were to bid for a third time to conquer the elements and the Saudi Arabian desert reaching its climax on Jan. 14. Saudi Arabia is increasingly becoming a host to major events including a Formula One Grand Prix — although seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton admitted he was uncomfortable racing there — and soccer
Japan’s rugby union season starts tomorrow with big ambitions, tongue-twister team names and a rebrand that has left some fans wondering which version of the sport they are to be watching. Japanese rugby chiefs want to create “the best league in the world” with 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Australians Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper among the foreign talent on show. Organizers also plan to invite southern hemisphere teams to play Japanese clubs in special “cross-border matches.” However, the rugby union competition’s new name — Japan Rugby League One — has confused some with its apparent reference