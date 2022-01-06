James Anderson and Mark Wood hit back late on a rain-marred opening day yesterday to give beleaguered England some hope in the fourth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground.
Australia, holding an unassailable 3-0 series lead, looked in a strong position at 111-1 before pacemen Anderson and Wood struck in the space of seven balls.
At the close, after only 46.5 overs were possible following four rain interruptions, Australia were 126-3, with Steve Smith on 6 and Usman Khawaja, playing in his first Test since 2019, not-out on 4.
Photo: AFP
Marcus Harris, coming off his 76 in Melbourne, batted obdurately for his 38 off 109 balls, before he was stuck on the crease and nicked Anderson to Joe Root at slip.
In the next over Wood, charging in, got the prized wicket of Marnus Labuschagne for 28, leaving Australia at 117-3.
Wood angled one back off a length and Labuschagne, looking to defend from the crease, edged to Jos Buttler in a crucial double breakthrough for England — and put Australia under pressure.
“Two massive wickets. You want to try and test yourself against the best players,” Wood said.
“I feel like I have bowled well, but haven’t got the wickets I would have liked,” he said. “A bit of good luck and important to make them play as much as possible. Thankfully, I made Marnus play at that ball and found the edge.”
