Melbourne seethes over Djokovic exemption

Reuters, SYDNEY





Novak Djokovic has confirmed he plans to aim for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open later this month, but the Serbian world No. 1 might have to do it with the jeers of outraged locals ringing in his ears.

Djokovic’s announcement that he had received a medical exemption to play the tournament without being vaccinated against COVID-19 provoked outrage in Melbourne, where the Grand Slam is to take place from Jan. 17.

Tennis Australia and government officials quickly said that Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, had received no preferential treatment, but that cut little ice with some.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates taking a point against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open men’s singles final in Melbourne on Feb. 21 last year. Photo: AFP

“I think it’s a disgrace,” Melbourne resident Christine Wharton told Australian Broadcasting Corp yesterday. “We’ve all done the right thing, we’ve all gone out and got our jabs and our boosters, and we have someone that has come from overseas and all of a sudden he’s been exempt and can play, and I think it’s an absolute disgrace and I won’t be watching it.”

Melbourne has endured the world’s longest cumulative lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, and an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has sent case numbers to record levels.

“I think lots of people in the Victorian community will find this to be a disappointing outcome ... but the process is the process; nobody has had special treatment. The process is incredibly robust. It’s de-identified and we are where we are, and so the tennis can begin,” Victorian Acting Minister for Sports Jaala Pulford told reporters.

Organizers Tennis Australia had stipulated that everyone at Melbourne Park must be vaccinated against the virus or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

With the exemption, Djokovic would not be required to quarantine and would have the same freedoms in Melbourne as someone who is vaccinated.

Tennis Australia chief executive officer Craig Tiley said the panel consisted of doctors from the fields of immunology, infectious disease and general practice, and all exemptions met conditions set out by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

“We completely understand and empathize with ... people being upset about the fact that Novak has come in because of his statements over the past couple of years around vaccination,” Tiley told reporters.

He acknowledged that questions would be asked about the exemption, saying that the only person who can answer them is Djokovic.

The decision to grant the star a medical exemption raised eyebrows with some of his fellow players.

“I just think it’s just very interesting, that’s all I’m going to say,” Australian Alex de Minaur said at the ATP Cup. “But, hey, it is what it is, I just hope that the other players ... I heard there were other cases as well ... they got exemptions, so I hope they will all fit the criteria.”