Bangladesh crush NZ in historic win

THE DAY’S STAR: Serving in the Bangladesh Air Force, Ebadot Hossain saluted after each dismissal, which was a fair number of times, given he took a career-best 6-46

AFP, MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand





An ecstatic Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque was lost for words at his side’s shock eight-wicket win over world champions New Zealand at Mount Maunganui yesterday.

It is the first time Bangladesh have won in New Zealand, and Mominul could not contain his emotion when Mushfiqur Rahim clouted a boundary off Kyle Jamieson to seal the famous victory by eight wickets.

“I can’t describe it. It’s an unbelievable thing,” Mominul, who was not out for 13, said after hugging Mushfiqur and waving to the Bangladesh team and support staff.

Bangladesh’s Ebadot Hossain, right, salutes after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Ross Taylor, left, as teammate Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates on day five of the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AP

It was a “David and Goliath” result, with Bangladesh ranked ninth in the world, while world Test champions New Zealand are second.

It was also New Zealand’s first loss in 16 home Tests over the past four years.

The tourists needed only 40 runs in their second innings for the historic win, their first ever in New Zealand and only their sixth in 61 away Tests.

The match was wrapped up in one session on the final day, as Ebadot Hossain took a career-best 6-46 and New Zealand ended their second innings on 169.

Ebadot announced himself as a world-class cricketer yesterday, winning him the man-of-the-match honors, but he is not your usual cricketer.

He was employed several years ago as a volleyball player by the Bangladesh Air Force, which he still serves in. It was there that he learned the importance of the salute, which he delivers with each dismissal.

“I am a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force so I know how to do the salute. It was a long story, from volleyball to cricket. I am enjoying cricket, representing Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force,” Ebadot said.

Bangladesh have previously lost all 32 matches played in New Zealand across all formats, including nine Tests, and they arrived to start this tour following back-to-back losses at home to Pakistan.

However, they attacked this Test with confidence and apart from a 138-run second-wicket stand by Devon Conway and Will Young in New Zealand’s first innings, the tourists have largely been in control.

After New Zealand were dismissed for 328 in their first innings, Mominul Haque (88) led Bangladesh to 478, a 130-run lead on a pitch that stayed true and did not have the usual bias toward fast bowlers regularly seen on New Zealand wickets.

Then, thanks to a canny reading of the game by bowling coach Ottis Gibson, Bangladesh only needed 73.4 overs to knock over New Zealand in their second innings.

Gibson had said that the Bay Oval wicket was not delivering slip catches, which are common in New Zealand conditions, and he called for wicket-to-wicket bowling.

“It’s different to how New Zealand bowl, they didn’t bowl to length, they went short. That’s their tactic, it works for them,” he said. “[Neil] Wagner’s very good at it, but we’re different, we try to bowl at the stumps a lot more, and it’s really pleasing to see that it worked for us.”

“Maybe the New Zealand batters underestimated us. The discipline we’ve shown is fantastic,” Gibson added.