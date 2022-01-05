Portland’s Anfernee Simons played through his grief over his grandfather’s death with a career night that tempered an NBA season-best 56-point outburst by Atlanta’s Trae Young.
Simons scored a career-high 43 points and the Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 136-131 victory over the Hawks on Monday.
“I came in with a heavy heart, but obviously a clear mind for what I needed to do,” Simons said.
Photo: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY
His grandfather, who had pancreatic cancer, passed away Sunday.
Young shot 17 for 26 from the field, seven for 12 from three-point range — including a three-pointer from the logo at center court — and 15 for 15 from the line for his career-high scoring total.
“I don’t care about nothing besides the fact we lost, so it sucks I had this type of night on a loss because at the end of the day that’s all that matters to me,” Young said. “I just wish we would have won.”
Simons had a career-high nine three-pointers, the most for a Portland player this season. The 22-year-old Simons is the youngest Portland player to score more than 40 points in a game.
“This is all him, honestly,” Simons said afterward about his grandfather. “I give credit to him, dedicated this whole game to him.”
Portland trailed at the start of the final quarter, but took a 112-107 lead after Ben McLemore’s layup and Nassir Little’s three-pointer with seven minutes, 43 seconds left.
Simons’ floater extended the lead to 118-111, but the persistent Hawks kept it close down the stretch.
Also on Monday, it was:
‧ 76ers 133, Rockets 113
‧ Wizards 124, Hornets 121
‧ Pistons 115, Bucks 106
‧ Jazz 115, Pelicans 104
‧ Grizzlies 118, Nets 104
‧ Bulls 102, Magic 98
‧ Mavericks 103, Nuggets 89
‧ Timberwolves 122, Clippers 104
‧ Warriors 115, Heat 108
