SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Real lose while ‘on holiday’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said his team were still “on holiday” in their shock 1-0 loss to Getafe on Sunday. Madrid’s surprise defeat was their first in three months and gives fresh hope to the beleaguered chasing pack in Spain, after Eder Militao’s early error allowed Enes Unal to score the winner at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. “We were on holiday for an extra day,” Ancelotti said. “The team was not the same team that played before Christmas — less commitment, less concentration. “We didn’t deserve to lose, but we ended up with a defeat that could be a wake-up call.”

CRICKET

Bangladesh make history

Mominul Haque and Liton Das yesterday led Bangladesh to a historic first innings lead over New Zealand in their first Test, before both fell to Trent Boult in a dramatic final session at Mount Maunganui. At stumps on day three, Bangladesh were 401-6 in reply to New Zealand’s 328, a lead of 73 with four wickets in hand. It is the first time Bangladesh have taken a first-innings lead batting second outside of Asia. They had reached 361-4 before Boult ended a 158-run stand with the wicket of Mominul for 88, followed 11 deliveries later by Das for 86. “It looks like it might go down to the wire,” Boult said as the Bangladesh players left the field talking of extending their innings toward 500. “The game’s pretty well poised. Test matches which have been played here have gone late into day five ... and probably we’ll be bowling last,” Boult said. “I presume Bangladesh want to bat once and bat big and put a lot of pressure on us.”

CRICKET

Australia hit by abuse claim

Australia’s cricketing chiefs yesterday said that they were assisting a police investigation into shock allegations that an Under-19 cricketer was sexually assaulted while on tour in India and Sri Lanka in the 1980s. Cricket Australia said it supported former Australian Under-19 Jamie Mitchell, whose allegations that he was raped on the tour by a team official were first reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) on Sunday. “We acknowledge and applaud the courage of Jamie Mitchell in speaking out about his experience,” the governing body said in a statement, adding that it was “fully assisting” a police probe. Mitchell told ABC that he was sexually assaulted in Colombo on the last night of the tour in 1985. A team official named in the ABC report denied wrongdoing and no charges have been made.

RALLY

Dakar winner loses 5 hours

Stephane Peterhansel’s hopes of defending his Dakar Rally title effectively disappeared on Sunday after the Frenchman’s electric Audi suffered a smashed rear axle on the first stage in the Saudi desert and he lost more than five hours. While Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah continued his form from Saturday’s prologue to stretch his lead to 12 minutes, 44 seconds, 14-time Dakar winner Peterhansel had to wait for assistance. The French veteran had been in second place at the first waypoint, but the challenge fell apart about 153km into the 333km loop around Ha’il. Toyota driver al-Attiyah’s closest rival is now Frenchman Sebastien Loeb.