SOCCER
Real lose while ‘on holiday’
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said his team were still “on holiday” in their shock 1-0 loss to Getafe on Sunday. Madrid’s surprise defeat was their first in three months and gives fresh hope to the beleaguered chasing pack in Spain, after Eder Militao’s early error allowed Enes Unal to score the winner at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. “We were on holiday for an extra day,” Ancelotti said. “The team was not the same team that played before Christmas — less commitment, less concentration. “We didn’t deserve to lose, but we ended up with a defeat that could be a wake-up call.”
CRICKET
Bangladesh make history
Mominul Haque and Liton Das yesterday led Bangladesh to a historic first innings lead over New Zealand in their first Test, before both fell to Trent Boult in a dramatic final session at Mount Maunganui. At stumps on day three, Bangladesh were 401-6 in reply to New Zealand’s 328, a lead of 73 with four wickets in hand. It is the first time Bangladesh have taken a first-innings lead batting second outside of Asia. They had reached 361-4 before Boult ended a 158-run stand with the wicket of Mominul for 88, followed 11 deliveries later by Das for 86. “It looks like it might go down to the wire,” Boult said as the Bangladesh players left the field talking of extending their innings toward 500. “The game’s pretty well poised. Test matches which have been played here have gone late into day five ... and probably we’ll be bowling last,” Boult said. “I presume Bangladesh want to bat once and bat big and put a lot of pressure on us.”
CRICKET
Australia hit by abuse claim
Australia’s cricketing chiefs yesterday said that they were assisting a police investigation into shock allegations that an Under-19 cricketer was sexually assaulted while on tour in India and Sri Lanka in the 1980s. Cricket Australia said it supported former Australian Under-19 Jamie Mitchell, whose allegations that he was raped on the tour by a team official were first reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) on Sunday. “We acknowledge and applaud the courage of Jamie Mitchell in speaking out about his experience,” the governing body said in a statement, adding that it was “fully assisting” a police probe. Mitchell told ABC that he was sexually assaulted in Colombo on the last night of the tour in 1985. A team official named in the ABC report denied wrongdoing and no charges have been made.
RALLY
Dakar winner loses 5 hours
Stephane Peterhansel’s hopes of defending his Dakar Rally title effectively disappeared on Sunday after the Frenchman’s electric Audi suffered a smashed rear axle on the first stage in the Saudi desert and he lost more than five hours. While Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah continued his form from Saturday’s prologue to stretch his lead to 12 minutes, 44 seconds, 14-time Dakar winner Peterhansel had to wait for assistance. The French veteran had been in second place at the first waypoint, but the challenge fell apart about 153km into the 333km loop around Ha’il. Toyota driver al-Attiyah’s closest rival is now Frenchman Sebastien Loeb.
Brian “Red” Hamilton was in the middle of moving equipment on the Vancouver Canucks’ bench in between periods on Oct. 23 in Seattle when he noticed a woman behind the bench pressing her cellphone against the divider. Nadia Popovici’s message caught the attention of Hamilton, the assistant equipment manager for the Canucks. It said: “The mole on the back of your neck is possibly cancerous. Please go see a doctor.” After returning to Vancouver, Hamilton had the mole biopsied. It was diagnosed as a malignant melanoma. “So I kind of just shrugged and kept going. My initial response when I found out was
Soccer players on China’s national team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the Chinese General Administration of Sport has said. The sport has found itself in the crosshairs of the Chinese Communist Party’s purity drive, and players on the national soccer team routinely cover their arms with long sleeves or bandages to hide their tattoos. However, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday that players on the national team “are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos.” “Those who have tattoos are advised to have them removed,” the statement said. “In special circumstances, the tattoos
The Dakar Rally began yesterday in Saudi Arabia with race director David Castera saying it would be worse to “turn one’s back” on the hosts over concerns about its human rights record. Castera was speaking as more than 1,000 competitors were fine-tuning the 578 cars, trucks and motorbikes that were to bid for a third time to conquer the elements and the Saudi Arabian desert reaching its climax on Jan. 14. Saudi Arabia is increasingly becoming a host to major events including a Formula One Grand Prix — although seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton admitted he was uncomfortable racing there — and soccer
‘NEVER BE ANOTHER’: Madden’s hopes of a playing career were ended by knee injuries, but the misfortune opened a door to a coaching career with the Raiders Former NFL coach John Madden, who guided the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory before embarking on a successful broadcasting career and pioneering a blockbuster video game franchise, has died. He was 85. With his distinctive voice and folksy, everyman persona, Madden became a fixture of NFL broadcasts during a 30-year commentary career that began in 1979 and concluded with Super Bowl 43 in February 2009. It was a testament to Madden’s status as a beloved broadcaster, and later involvement as the voice of the smash hit Madden NFL video game series, that his remarkable achievements as a coach have often been