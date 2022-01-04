Chelsea allows fans to stand for first time in decades

AP, LONDON





Coming to watch his beloved Chelsea since the 1960s, Gary Owen has witnessed first-hand the changing matchday experience.

From the dangers that saw soccer fans penned behind barbed wire — and threatened with electric fences — to stadiums becoming too placid, the 63-year-old Owen had been lamenting the loss of the raw passion of Stamford Bridge.

However, for the first time since English Premier League stadiums were ordered to be all-seater in 1994, Owen and thousands of other Chelsea supporters could legally stand again on Sunday — without being ordered to sit.

Chelsea’s stadium was the pioneer as trials began with the visit of Liverpool with what is called “safe standing” in the Shed End where Owen had a ticket, and in a stand behind the other goal.

“It brings back the old days,” 63-year-old Owen said. “It might create a bit more atmosphere. Football now has gone a sort of corporate way, so you lose the old-fashioned atmosphere.”

It would have been hard to keep fans off their feet as Chelsea conjured a comeback to draw 2-2 in a high-intensity clash with Liverpool.

All-seater stadiums became mandatory in the top two tiers of English football following safety recommendations made after a crush at Liverpool’s 1989 FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium that led to the deaths of 97 fans.

Much has changed since then, with the inception in 1992 of the Premier League, which has become the wealthiest soccer competition in the world and spurred investment in stadiums.

“It’s the evolution of football,” British Undersecretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nigel Huddleston said. “What we’re not doing is going back to the old days of terraces — this is very, very different.

“Everybody has a seat, and there are bars in front and behind them, and that’s really good, because that will stop any surges going backwards or forwards, particularly in those heightened moments when there’s a goal or something.”

For younger fans, the return of standing is logical.

“Everyone stands up anyway. Let’s be honest,” 22-year-old Kyle West said at Chelsea’s Shed End. “I always stand up regardless, to be honest. Maybe you shouldn’t, but I think it’s just the heat of the moment, isn’t it?”

“I want to see people standing on their chairs, singing every week,” he added.