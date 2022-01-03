SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Joy inspires Bangladesh

An unbeaten 70 by Mahmudul Hasan Joy, backed by 64 from Najman Hossain Shanto, yesterday put Bangladesh in a strong position at stumps on day two of the first Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. The tourists were 175 for two at the close of play, trailing New Zealand by 153 with eight wickets in hand and the pitch playing true. It was only the third innings in Tests for the 21-year-old Joy, who was dismissed for naught and six in his one previous outing against Pakistan last month. New Zealand’s only successful bowler Neil Wagner said the Test outcome was still far from clear with three days remaining. “There’s still a lot of cricket left and that’s the beauty of Test cricket going five days.”

ICE HOCKEY

Russians booted from plane

Members of the Russian and Czech Republic world junior teams were removed from a New Year’s Eve flight from Calgary, Canada, to Frankfurt, Germany, with fellow passengers saying the Russian squad caused the disturbance by smoking and refusing to wear masks. Calgary Police on Saturday said in a statement that its airport unit responded to reports of a disturbance on an Air Canada flight, but did not say who was involved or if there were any arrests. The teams were returning from the junior championships, which were canceled because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Eoin Kenny, a passenger on the flight, said one Russian official who was seated near him was vaping and refused to properly wear a mask. “He was blaring Russian rock music on his phone,” Kenny told the Canadian Press. “They kept trying to get him to turn it off, but he wouldn’t. I think they were over-refreshed.”

RUGBY UNION

Blake Ferguson arrested

Former Australia rugby league international Blake Ferguson has been arrested in Tokyo on drugs charges, his Japanese club said on Saturday. Ferguson was “arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs,” the NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu said in a statement. Ferguson, a wing who was released by Australian National Rugby League team Parramatta Eels in September, was to make his rugby union debut in Japan next weekend when the new top-flight club season begins. Ferguson made the switch to the 15-a-side game when he was signed in November by the Japanse club, whose director is former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika. “Our team will fully cooperate with the police investigation while we are making efforts to understand the situation,” the statement said.

RALLY

French driver hurt in Dakar

A French driver had surgery in Saudi Arabia after serious leg injuries in a car explosion and was to return to France, Dakar Rally organizers said on Saturday. Philippe Boutron was in a non-racing incident along with five unhurt people in his car on Wednesday. “His condition is improving and his repatriation to France is being prepared,” Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said. “His vehicle was brought to a sudden halt by a sudden explosion, the origin of which is still unknown at this stage.” The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said on it Web site that Saudi Arabian police were investigating and “the possibility of a criminal act has not been ruled out.” ASO said it would increase security “as a precautionary measure.”