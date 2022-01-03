CRICKET
Joy inspires Bangladesh
An unbeaten 70 by Mahmudul Hasan Joy, backed by 64 from Najman Hossain Shanto, yesterday put Bangladesh in a strong position at stumps on day two of the first Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. The tourists were 175 for two at the close of play, trailing New Zealand by 153 with eight wickets in hand and the pitch playing true. It was only the third innings in Tests for the 21-year-old Joy, who was dismissed for naught and six in his one previous outing against Pakistan last month. New Zealand’s only successful bowler Neil Wagner said the Test outcome was still far from clear with three days remaining. “There’s still a lot of cricket left and that’s the beauty of Test cricket going five days.”
ICE HOCKEY
Russians booted from plane
Members of the Russian and Czech Republic world junior teams were removed from a New Year’s Eve flight from Calgary, Canada, to Frankfurt, Germany, with fellow passengers saying the Russian squad caused the disturbance by smoking and refusing to wear masks. Calgary Police on Saturday said in a statement that its airport unit responded to reports of a disturbance on an Air Canada flight, but did not say who was involved or if there were any arrests. The teams were returning from the junior championships, which were canceled because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Eoin Kenny, a passenger on the flight, said one Russian official who was seated near him was vaping and refused to properly wear a mask. “He was blaring Russian rock music on his phone,” Kenny told the Canadian Press. “They kept trying to get him to turn it off, but he wouldn’t. I think they were over-refreshed.”
RUGBY UNION
Blake Ferguson arrested
Former Australia rugby league international Blake Ferguson has been arrested in Tokyo on drugs charges, his Japanese club said on Saturday. Ferguson was “arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs,” the NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu said in a statement. Ferguson, a wing who was released by Australian National Rugby League team Parramatta Eels in September, was to make his rugby union debut in Japan next weekend when the new top-flight club season begins. Ferguson made the switch to the 15-a-side game when he was signed in November by the Japanse club, whose director is former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika. “Our team will fully cooperate with the police investigation while we are making efforts to understand the situation,” the statement said.
RALLY
French driver hurt in Dakar
A French driver had surgery in Saudi Arabia after serious leg injuries in a car explosion and was to return to France, Dakar Rally organizers said on Saturday. Philippe Boutron was in a non-racing incident along with five unhurt people in his car on Wednesday. “His condition is improving and his repatriation to France is being prepared,” Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said. “His vehicle was brought to a sudden halt by a sudden explosion, the origin of which is still unknown at this stage.” The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said on it Web site that Saudi Arabian police were investigating and “the possibility of a criminal act has not been ruled out.” ASO said it would increase security “as a precautionary measure.”
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points. “I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though
Soccer players on China’s national team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the Chinese General Administration of Sport has said. The sport has found itself in the crosshairs of the Chinese Communist Party’s purity drive, and players on the national soccer team routinely cover their arms with long sleeves or bandages to hide their tattoos. However, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday that players on the national team “are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos.” “Those who have tattoos are advised to have them removed,” the statement said. “In special circumstances, the tattoos
GREAT START: Doral Moore Jr scored 23 points with eight rebounds, helping Taiwan Beer thrash Bank of Taiwan 92-68 in their second victory of the weekend All three of Taiwan’s top-tier basketball leagues were in action over the Christmas weekend, with a record number of foreign players participating in domestic competitions. The SBL season began this weekend with all games held in New Taipei City’s Banciao Sports Stadium. On Sunday, Taiwan Beer cruised to a 92-68 victory over Bank of Taiwan, led by American center Doral Moore Jr, who scored 23 points with eight rebounds. It was the Brew Crew’s second straight win, after they defeated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 78-68 on Saturday. Kaohsiung Jeoutai also won twice in a row, opening with an 82-70 victory over Bank of
‘NEVER BE ANOTHER’: Madden’s hopes of a playing career were ended by knee injuries, but the misfortune opened a door to a coaching career with the Raiders Former NFL coach John Madden, who guided the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory before embarking on a successful broadcasting career and pioneering a blockbuster video game franchise, has died. He was 85. With his distinctive voice and folksy, everyman persona, Madden became a fixture of NFL broadcasts during a 30-year commentary career that began in 1979 and concluded with Super Bowl 43 in February 2009. It was a testament to Madden’s status as a beloved broadcaster, and later involvement as the voice of the smash hit Madden NFL video game series, that his remarkable achievements as a coach have often been