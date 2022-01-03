With just more than a month until the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony the CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said that he is increasingly concerned if the Games can go ahead as planned.
“We’re worried,” COC chief executive officer David Shoemaker told the Canadian Broadcast Corp in a New Year’s Eve interview. “We’re confident that these Games can still be scheduled safely, but we’re taking it day-by-day and wake up every morning to make sure that is how we still feel about it.”
The NHL last month said it would not send players to the men’s ice hockey tournament citing COVID-19’s “profound disruption” to its schedule. As of Saturday, it had postponed 90 games for COVID-19 related reasons.
Other winter sports have also experienced disruptions to events that serve as Olympic qualifiers, including alpine skiing, bobsleigh and curling.
Shoemaker said that if the COC believes athlete safety is compromised it will not hesitate to pull the plug on Beijing, as it did in March last year when they decided not to send a team to the Summer Olympics.
The Tokyo Games were later delayed for one year.
“We have yet to have a conversation with the IOC [International Olympic Committee] about postponement, but we’re having conversations on a very frequent basis with the participating winter sport nations and it may well come up,” Shoemaker said.
The greatest concern for the COC is getting athletes into the bubble without testing positive for COVID-19 and facing three-to-five weeks quarantine in China.
“Medical experts agree, and the consensus point of view is that it may well be that the safest place from [the] Omicron [variant of SARS-CoV-2] in February will be the Olympic bubble in Beijing,” Shoemaker said.
“The real challenge for us over the next 30 days is how do we make sure that Canadian participants can get to Beijing without contracting the virus and therefore become able to test negative to get into that scenario,” he added.
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points. “I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though
Soccer players on China’s national team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the Chinese General Administration of Sport has said. The sport has found itself in the crosshairs of the Chinese Communist Party’s purity drive, and players on the national soccer team routinely cover their arms with long sleeves or bandages to hide their tattoos. However, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday that players on the national team “are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos.” “Those who have tattoos are advised to have them removed,” the statement said. “In special circumstances, the tattoos
GREAT START: Doral Moore Jr scored 23 points with eight rebounds, helping Taiwan Beer thrash Bank of Taiwan 92-68 in their second victory of the weekend All three of Taiwan’s top-tier basketball leagues were in action over the Christmas weekend, with a record number of foreign players participating in domestic competitions. The SBL season began this weekend with all games held in New Taipei City’s Banciao Sports Stadium. On Sunday, Taiwan Beer cruised to a 92-68 victory over Bank of Taiwan, led by American center Doral Moore Jr, who scored 23 points with eight rebounds. It was the Brew Crew’s second straight win, after they defeated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 78-68 on Saturday. Kaohsiung Jeoutai also won twice in a row, opening with an 82-70 victory over Bank of
‘NEVER BE ANOTHER’: Madden’s hopes of a playing career were ended by knee injuries, but the misfortune opened a door to a coaching career with the Raiders Former NFL coach John Madden, who guided the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory before embarking on a successful broadcasting career and pioneering a blockbuster video game franchise, has died. He was 85. With his distinctive voice and folksy, everyman persona, Madden became a fixture of NFL broadcasts during a 30-year commentary career that began in 1979 and concluded with Super Bowl 43 in February 2009. It was a testament to Madden’s status as a beloved broadcaster, and later involvement as the voice of the smash hit Madden NFL video game series, that his remarkable achievements as a coach have often been