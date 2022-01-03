Canucks thank woman for spotting cancer

AP, SEATTLE





Brian “Red” Hamilton was in the middle of moving equipment on the Vancouver Canucks’ bench in between periods on Oct. 23 in Seattle when he noticed a woman behind the bench pressing her cellphone against the divider.

Nadia Popovici’s message caught the attention of Hamilton, the assistant equipment manager for the Canucks. It said: “The mole on the back of your neck is possibly cancerous. Please go see a doctor.”

After returning to Vancouver, Hamilton had the mole biopsied. It was diagnosed as a malignant melanoma.

Seattle Kraken fan Nadia Popovici on Saturday in Seattle holds up a message she showed it to a Vancouver Canucks staffer in October. Photo: AP

“So I kind of just shrugged and kept going. My initial response when I found out was I felt bad because I felt like I didn’t really give her the time of day. I’m excited that she knows, because she needs to know,” Hamilton said on Saturday before the Canucks played their second game of the season in Seattle.

The Canucks earlier on Saturday posted a letter from Hamilton on Twitter retelling the story, and expressing his thanks and desire to meet the woman in question.

Within an hour, the Canucks and Seattle Kraken said the 22-year-old Popovici had been contacted after spending New Year’s Eve working at a crisis hotline.

Yukyung Nelson, a member of the “Ladies of the Kraken” Facebook group saw the Canucks post and realized the mystery woman was her daughter.

Popovici and Hamilton were able to meet about 90 minutes before the Kraken and Canucks played.

“Imagine how jarring that is to for you to be at work and someone just kind of looks at you and says: ‘Hey, maybe you go see a doctor,’” said Popovici, who graduated from the University of Washington and intends to attend medical school in the next year.

The Kraken acknowledged the story of what happened midway through the first period to a standing ovation from the crowd and announced that both franchises would give Popovici a joint gift of US$10,000 to help with her medical school expenses.

Amid the chaos that happens around the bench of an NHL game, Hamilton, who has been with the Canucks for nearly 20 years, said he was amazed Popovici was able to even notice a mole he had no idea existed.

“How she saw it boggles my mind,” Hamilton said. “It wasn’t very big. I wear a jacket. I wear a radio on the back of my jacket that hooks on, so the cords are there.”

Popovici said she has done a lot of volunteer work in hospitals, including a stint helping in an oncology ward.

“I saw his, and I was like: ‘Wow, that is a picture perfect example of what a melanoma looks like,’” Popovici said.

Additional reporting by Reuters