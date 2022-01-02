CRICKET
Conway scores century
New Zealand batsman Devon Conway yesterday continued his phenomenal rise in Test cricket, scoring 122 as New Zealand finished day one of their first Test against Bangladesh in a strong position at Mount Maunganui. In only his fourth Test, and first since recovering from a broken hand, Conway lifted New Zealand from being one for one to close the day at 258 for five, with Henry Nicholls on 32 and Tom Blundell out on the last ball for 11. Conway scored his century in his first home Test and in partnership with New Zealand icon Ross Taylor. “It was a great feeling to have Ross Taylor there out in the middle with me when I achieved that milestone,” Conway said. “He was very positive. He told me to soak it in, and congratulated me. It will last in my memory for a very long time.”
RUNNING
Ethiopians smash records
Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi and Ejegayehu Taye ended 2021 on a high, when they on Friday broke the men’s and women’s 5km world records at the Cursa dels Nassos in Barcelona. Aregawi, 20, nearly broke Joshua Cheptegei’s world record in Lille last month and was successful this time with a time of 12 minutes, 49 seconds, shaving two seconds off the Ugandan’s mark. The men and women started at the same time, and it allowed Taye, 21, to use the men in the field as pacemakers. She eventually crossed the line with a time of 14 minutes, 19 seconds, taking nearly half a minute off the mixed race record, and beating Sweden’s Meraf Bahta, who came in second with a time of 15:04.
YACHTING
‘Ichi Ban’ wins after ruling
Ichi Ban was yesterday confirmed as the overall handicap winner of the grueling Sydney-to-Hobart race, pipping rival Celestial, which finished faster but was hit by a time penalty. It was the third Sydney-to-Hobart handicap victory for the 15.9m Ichi Ban, owned and skippered by Matt Allen. The win was overshadowed by controversy because of a penalty against Celestial, imposed after protests were lodged by Ichi Ban and by the race organizers. “To win with Ichi Ban a third time is unbelievable. It’s always better, ideally, not to go into the room to decide,” Allen said on Friday. An international jury rejected a bid by Celestial to reopen the penalty hearing after it added an extra 40 minutes to the boat’s time, relegating it to second place. The time penalty was given because Celestial’s crew failed to answer radio communication for more than an hour after a personal locator beacon on the yacht had been set off by mistake. Ichi Ban’s time, by contrast, was reduced by three minutes because it had helped to contact Celestial, including by setting off a flare.
ICE HOCKEY
NHL postpones more games
The NHL on Friday postponed nine more games over COVID-19 issues, following new attendance restrictions in Canadian cities due to the virus. In all, the NHL has delayed 90 games this season for COVID-19 issues, postponements that prompted the league to cancel plans for a shutdown next month that would have let players compete in the Winter Olympics. The games involved in the latest postponements included a four-game New York Islanders road trip for matches at Seattle on Tuesday, Vancouver on Wednesday, Edmonton on Saturday and Calgary on Jan. 10.
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points. “I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though
Soccer players on China’s national team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the Chinese General Administration of Sport has said. The sport has found itself in the crosshairs of the Chinese Communist Party’s purity drive, and players on the national soccer team routinely cover their arms with long sleeves or bandages to hide their tattoos. However, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday that players on the national team “are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos.” “Those who have tattoos are advised to have them removed,” the statement said. “In special circumstances, the tattoos
GREAT START: Doral Moore Jr scored 23 points with eight rebounds, helping Taiwan Beer thrash Bank of Taiwan 92-68 in their second victory of the weekend All three of Taiwan’s top-tier basketball leagues were in action over the Christmas weekend, with a record number of foreign players participating in domestic competitions. The SBL season began this weekend with all games held in New Taipei City’s Banciao Sports Stadium. On Sunday, Taiwan Beer cruised to a 92-68 victory over Bank of Taiwan, led by American center Doral Moore Jr, who scored 23 points with eight rebounds. It was the Brew Crew’s second straight win, after they defeated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 78-68 on Saturday. Kaohsiung Jeoutai also won twice in a row, opening with an 82-70 victory over Bank of
Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley yesterday said police were assisting the governing body after a confidential report made to its anti-corruption unit was leaked to the media. Melbourne’s The Age reported yesterday that it had received a recording of a telephone call between a woman and Cricket Australia’s former integrity chief, Sean Carroll, in which the woman alleged a player was using cocaine. The woman, who described herself as a high-class escort, said the unidentified player had been “snorting lines” of cocaine and dancing naked on a balcony while partying. It was not clear when the phone call took place. Carroll left