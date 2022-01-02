SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

Conway scores century

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway yesterday continued his phenomenal rise in Test cricket, scoring 122 as New Zealand finished day one of their first Test against Bangladesh in a strong position at Mount Maunganui. In only his fourth Test, and first since recovering from a broken hand, Conway lifted New Zealand from being one for one to close the day at 258 for five, with Henry Nicholls on 32 and Tom Blundell out on the last ball for 11. Conway scored his century in his first home Test and in partnership with New Zealand icon Ross Taylor. “It was a great feeling to have Ross Taylor there out in the middle with me when I achieved that milestone,” Conway said. “He was very positive. He told me to soak it in, and congratulated me. It will last in my memory for a very long time.”

RUNNING

Ethiopians smash records

Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi and Ejegayehu Taye ended 2021 on a high, when they on Friday broke the men’s and women’s 5km world records at the Cursa dels Nassos in Barcelona. Aregawi, 20, nearly broke Joshua Cheptegei’s world record in Lille last month and was successful this time with a time of 12 minutes, 49 seconds, shaving two seconds off the Ugandan’s mark. The men and women started at the same time, and it allowed Taye, 21, to use the men in the field as pacemakers. She eventually crossed the line with a time of 14 minutes, 19 seconds, taking nearly half a minute off the mixed race record, and beating Sweden’s Meraf Bahta, who came in second with a time of 15:04.

YACHTING

‘Ichi Ban’ wins after ruling

Ichi Ban was yesterday confirmed as the overall handicap winner of the grueling Sydney-to-Hobart race, pipping rival Celestial, which finished faster but was hit by a time penalty. It was the third Sydney-to-Hobart handicap victory for the 15.9m Ichi Ban, owned and skippered by Matt Allen. The win was overshadowed by controversy because of a penalty against Celestial, imposed after protests were lodged by Ichi Ban and by the race organizers. “To win with Ichi Ban a third time is unbelievable. It’s always better, ideally, not to go into the room to decide,” Allen said on Friday. An international jury rejected a bid by Celestial to reopen the penalty hearing after it added an extra 40 minutes to the boat’s time, relegating it to second place. The time penalty was given because Celestial’s crew failed to answer radio communication for more than an hour after a personal locator beacon on the yacht had been set off by mistake. Ichi Ban’s time, by contrast, was reduced by three minutes because it had helped to contact Celestial, including by setting off a flare.

ICE HOCKEY

NHL postpones more games

The NHL on Friday postponed nine more games over COVID-19 issues, following new attendance restrictions in Canadian cities due to the virus. In all, the NHL has delayed 90 games this season for COVID-19 issues, postponements that prompted the league to cancel plans for a shutdown next month that would have let players compete in the Winter Olympics. The games involved in the latest postponements included a four-game New York Islanders road trip for matches at Seattle on Tuesday, Vancouver on Wednesday, Edmonton on Saturday and Calgary on Jan. 10.