The Dakar Rally began yesterday in Saudi Arabia with race director David Castera saying it would be worse to “turn one’s back” on the hosts over concerns about its human rights record.
Castera was speaking as more than 1,000 competitors were fine-tuning the 578 cars, trucks and motorbikes that were to bid for a third time to conquer the elements and the Saudi Arabian desert reaching its climax on Jan. 14.
Saudi Arabia is increasingly becoming a host to major events including a Formula One Grand Prix — although seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton admitted he was uncomfortable racing there — and soccer matches.
Photo: AFP
While some claim it is Saudi Arabia “sports-washing” their human rights record, Castera said it is more an opening up and that the presence of two Saudi women on the start line — they have been permitted to drive in the country since 2018 — reflects this.
“I think that Formula One, football, Extreme E, as well as the rest... Saudi Arabia has made a choice to open up via sport,” he said.
“Must we turn our back because not everything is as we wish it to be? I think that would be worse. This morning I was delighted to be beside a car with two women inside it, today I have two Saudi women at the start line of the Dakar,” he said. “You can debate the point [of being here], but I believe that bringing all these people here a few years ago would have been unthinkable.”
“There is the beginnings of an opening up of the country, and to turn one’s back on countries like these would see them turn in on themselves even more,” he added.
On the sporting front, South African veteran Giniel de Villiers is vying to win the car race for a second time and succeed champion Stephane Peterhansel.
The 49-year-old’s chances have improved with all-time record holder (14 wins including six in the motorbike category) Peterhansel’s Audi team — also that of three-time champion Carlos Sainz — saying their hybrid model is not capable of winning this year.
The motorbike category should also be a keenly contested affair, which sees Kevin Benavides defend his crown, but with two-time winner Toby Price and 2020 victor Ricky Brabec keen to reclaim his title.
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points. “I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though
Soccer players on China’s national team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the Chinese General Administration of Sport has said. The sport has found itself in the crosshairs of the Chinese Communist Party’s purity drive, and players on the national soccer team routinely cover their arms with long sleeves or bandages to hide their tattoos. However, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday that players on the national team “are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos.” “Those who have tattoos are advised to have them removed,” the statement said. “In special circumstances, the tattoos
GREAT START: Doral Moore Jr scored 23 points with eight rebounds, helping Taiwan Beer thrash Bank of Taiwan 92-68 in their second victory of the weekend All three of Taiwan’s top-tier basketball leagues were in action over the Christmas weekend, with a record number of foreign players participating in domestic competitions. The SBL season began this weekend with all games held in New Taipei City’s Banciao Sports Stadium. On Sunday, Taiwan Beer cruised to a 92-68 victory over Bank of Taiwan, led by American center Doral Moore Jr, who scored 23 points with eight rebounds. It was the Brew Crew’s second straight win, after they defeated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 78-68 on Saturday. Kaohsiung Jeoutai also won twice in a row, opening with an 82-70 victory over Bank of
Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley yesterday said police were assisting the governing body after a confidential report made to its anti-corruption unit was leaked to the media. Melbourne’s The Age reported yesterday that it had received a recording of a telephone call between a woman and Cricket Australia’s former integrity chief, Sean Carroll, in which the woman alleged a player was using cocaine. The woman, who described herself as a high-class escort, said the unidentified player had been “snorting lines” of cocaine and dancing naked on a balcony while partying. It was not clear when the phone call took place. Carroll left