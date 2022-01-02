Dakar Rally director defends race being in Saudi Arabia

AFP, JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia





The Dakar Rally began yesterday in Saudi Arabia with race director David Castera saying it would be worse to “turn one’s back” on the hosts over concerns about its human rights record.

Castera was speaking as more than 1,000 competitors were fine-tuning the 578 cars, trucks and motorbikes that were to bid for a third time to conquer the elements and the Saudi Arabian desert reaching its climax on Jan. 14.

Saudi Arabia is increasingly becoming a host to major events including a Formula One Grand Prix — although seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton admitted he was uncomfortable racing there — and soccer matches.

Dakar Rally director David Castera speaks during a news conference in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 16, 2019. Photo: AFP

While some claim it is Saudi Arabia “sports-washing” their human rights record, Castera said it is more an opening up and that the presence of two Saudi women on the start line — they have been permitted to drive in the country since 2018 — reflects this.

“I think that Formula One, football, Extreme E, as well as the rest... Saudi Arabia has made a choice to open up via sport,” he said.

“Must we turn our back because not everything is as we wish it to be? I think that would be worse. This morning I was delighted to be beside a car with two women inside it, today I have two Saudi women at the start line of the Dakar,” he said. “You can debate the point [of being here], but I believe that bringing all these people here a few years ago would have been unthinkable.”

“There is the beginnings of an opening up of the country, and to turn one’s back on countries like these would see them turn in on themselves even more,” he added.

On the sporting front, South African veteran Giniel de Villiers is vying to win the car race for a second time and succeed champion Stephane Peterhansel.

The 49-year-old’s chances have improved with all-time record holder (14 wins including six in the motorbike category) Peterhansel’s Audi team — also that of three-time champion Carlos Sainz — saying their hybrid model is not capable of winning this year.

The motorbike category should also be a keenly contested affair, which sees Kevin Benavides defend his crown, but with two-time winner Toby Price and 2020 victor Ricky Brabec keen to reclaim his title.