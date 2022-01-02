James scores season-high 43 in Lakers win

AP, LOS ANGELES





One day after quietly celebrating his 37th birthday at home with his family, LeBron James put on an age-defying performance.

James on Friday became the oldest player in NBA history to have a game with at least 40 points and 14 rebounds, scoring a season-high 43, as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Sportradar, the oldest player to have a 40-14 game was Larry Bird, who was 35 when he had 49 points and 14 boards for the Boston Celtics in 1992 (which coincidentally also came against the Trail Blazers).

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James dunks the ball during the second quarter of their NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Friday in Los Angeles. Photo: AFP

“I don’t feel like I have been in the league 19 years. When I am daily reminded of it, I feel it sometimes,” James said after his 67th 40-point game of his career and sixth in four seasons with the Lakers. “Sometimes you do have to remind people you can still do what you can do at a high level.”

James was 16 of 26 from the field and made five three-pointers in a game in which the Lakers led throughout.

“If that’s what our team needs to win, I’m OK with that,” said James, who during the past seven games — including Friday — is averaging 36 points and has made 57.8 percent of his shots from the field. “I’m not a guy who goes out and sees if I can jack up a bunch of shots... I have been efficient. I take pride in that as a player.”

His seven-game streak is not an anomaly: He has done it four other times. This is the first since he was with the Miami Heat in February 2013. James’ longest stretch was 10 with the Cleveland Cavaliers late in the 2005-2006 season.

In Boston, the Celtics held a moment of silence in tribute to Sam Jones before a 123-108 home victory over the Phoenix Suns, and showed a video tribute to him.

Celtics legend Jones, a lightning-fast guard and clutch shooter whose 10 NBA titles rank second in league history, died at age 88 on Thursday, a team spokesman said.

Jones, inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984, was a key spark in the Celtics’ 1960s dynasty, averaging 17.7 points and 4.9 rebounds a game, and earning the nickname “Mr Clutch” for his late-game heroics.

The Celtics said Jones died in Florida, where he had been hospitalized.

He won NBA titles with the Celtics from 1959 to 1966, and in 1968 and 1969. Only long-time teammate and iconic Celtics center Bill Russell, with 11 NBA titles, has won more than Jones.

“Sam Jones will be remembered as one of the most prolific champions in all of professional sports,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “His selfless style, clutch performances and signature bank shot were hallmarks of an incredible career.”

Celtics broadcaster Cedric Maxwell wrote on Twitter: “Well, the banks are open in heaven this #NYE.”

Jones used the bank shot to deadly effectiveness, keeping his calm in tense late-game pressure situations.

The five-time NBA All-Star led the Celtics in scoring five times and was named to the NBA’s 25th, 50th and 75th anniversary teams, the last of which was last year.

In other Friday games, it was:

‧ Bulls 108, Pacers 106

‧ Mavericks 112, Kings 96

‧ Heat 120, Rockets 110

‧ Raptors 116, Clippers 108

‧ Hawks 121, Cavaliers 118

‧ Thunder 95, Knicks 80

‧ Grizzlies 118, Spurs 105

‧ Jazz 120, Timberwolves 108

Additional reporting by AFP