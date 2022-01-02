Spain crush Chile to start ATP Cup

EARLY EXIT: Citing a right elbow issue, Tsitsipas pulled out of his opening match, but played down concerns the injuiry would derail his Australian Open campaign

AFP and Reuters, SYDNEY





Roberto Bautista Agut yesterday got Spain’s New Year off to a perfect start with a crushing ATP Cup win over Chilian world No. 17 Cristian Garin, as he spearheads the team in Rafael Nadal’s absence.

Argentina also won their ties with some ease, while world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled out of his opener against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, on day one of the men’s tennis season-opening tournament in Sydney’s Olympic Park.

The 33-year-old Bautista Agut, ranked two places below Garin, barely broke a sweat in the 6-0, 6-3 win at the Ken Rosewall Arena, ensuring Spain won their Group A tie.

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain returns against Chile’s Cristian Garin during their ATP Cup opener at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I played a very solid game, good rhythm and good speed,” he said. “I’m very happy because I won my point for the team.”

Bautista Agut, a nine-time ATP Tour titlist, was part of the Nadal-led Spain team that made the final at the inaugural teams event in 2020, when they were beaten by Novak Djokovic’s Serbia.

He is the lead singles player this time after 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal opted to play an Australian Open lead-up event in Melbourne instead.

Whether Nadal would make it to Australia at all was in doubt after he tested positive for COVID-19 after an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi last month.

He posted on Twitter a picture of himself on an empty court at Melbourne Park late on Friday with the comment: “Don’t tell anyone... here I am.”

A number of other players in Abu Dhabi also tested positive, including Russia’s world No. 5 Andrey Rublev, who is out of the ATP Cup.

Spain’s No. 2, the 20th-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta, earlier came through 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) against Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo, battling back from 3-0 down in both sets.

Each tie comprises two singles matches and one doubles with the winning nation from each of the four groups making the semi-finals.

In the other morning tie, Argentina cruised past Georgia with world No. 13 Diego Schwartzman annihilating 22nd-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-2.

His teammate Federico Delbonis enjoyed a memorable tournament debut by thrashing Aleksandre Metreveli by the same score.

“It’s always very difficult to start a tie, so I was very happy when Federico beat his opponent very quickly, very easily,” Schwartzman said. “So it was comfortable for me to start the second point with already a win for the team.”

Tsitsipas pulled out of his opener against Hurkacz due to a niggling right elbow issue, tournament organizers said.

Tsitsipas was forced to retire from the second round of the Paris Masters and lost his opening match against Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals in November, before withdrawing from the season-ending tournament due to the injury.

The 23-year-old Greek, who had posted pictures of himself on a hospital bed during the off-season, sported an ice pack on his right arm in Sydney before his match against Polish world No. 9 Hurkacz.

He was replaced by Aristotelis Thanos.

Tsitsipas played down concerns that the issue would derail his campaign at the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 17.

“The recovery from my elbow surgery in November is on track for Melbourne and today was a precautionary step to make sure I make [it to] Melbourne,” Tsitsipas said.

“We will see day by day, match by match until then.”

The third edition of the US$10 million ATP Cup has 16 teams divided into four groups playing at two venues.

Defending champions Russia, who beat Italy in last year’s final, start their campaign today against France. Daniil Medvedev, second in the world rankings behind Djokovic, is to represent Russia in their opening Group B tie.