Anthony Duclair scored twice, while Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and four assists on Thursday as the Florida Panthers romped to a 9-3 rout of the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning.
Florida scored three times in each period against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and snapped Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak.
“We gave up too many chances to a really good team that wanted to beat us, and a team that we’ve handled and beat in the playoffs, and they haven’t forgotten. After tonight, I won’t forget this,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.
Frank Vatrano, Eetu Luostarinen, Maxim Mamin, Anton Lundell, Aaron Ekblad and Aleksander Barkov also scored to help the Panthers set a season-high for goals in their league-leading 16th home win.
Spencer Knight made 39 saves.
Florida’s team record for goals in a game is 10, against visiting Boston on Nov. 26, 1997.
“We have a lot of depth in our lineup when we’re all healthy and it shows,” Huberdeau said.
Steven Stamkos, Zach Bogosian and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, who lost for only the second time in 11 games last month.
Maxime Lagace stopped 21 of 27 shots before giving way to Hugo Alnefelt, making his NHL debut, to start the third period.
Stamkos scored his 15th goal at 6 minutes, 19 seconds of the second period to cut Tampa Bay’s deficit to 4-2.
Florida then scored twice to build a four-goal cushion. Mamin poked in the puck for his fourth goal at 17:26 after Lagace stopped Carter Verhaeghe on a breakaway. Lundell added his seventh goal at 19:23.
“We got a little sloppy at different times, but I thought there was a little swagger. Some of the plays being made were pretty special, especially on home ice,” Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette said. “It felt good.”
Point, on the power play, Duclair, Ekblad and Barkov (short-handed) all scored in the third period.
“You want to [throw] this game out and turn the page,” Tampa Bay’s Mathieu Joseph said.
Elsewhere, the Hurricanes blew away the Canadiens 4-0, the Flames downed the Kraken 6-4 and the Blue Jackets beat the Predators 4-3 in a shoot-out. The Sharks sank the Flyers 3-2 and the Kings edged the Canucks 2-1, both in overtime.
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points. “I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though
Soccer players on China’s national team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the Chinese General Administration of Sport has said. The sport has found itself in the crosshairs of the Chinese Communist Party’s purity drive, and players on the national soccer team routinely cover their arms with long sleeves or bandages to hide their tattoos. However, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday that players on the national team “are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos.” “Those who have tattoos are advised to have them removed,” the statement said. “In special circumstances, the tattoos
GREAT START: Doral Moore Jr scored 23 points with eight rebounds, helping Taiwan Beer thrash Bank of Taiwan 92-68 in their second victory of the weekend All three of Taiwan’s top-tier basketball leagues were in action over the Christmas weekend, with a record number of foreign players participating in domestic competitions. The SBL season began this weekend with all games held in New Taipei City’s Banciao Sports Stadium. On Sunday, Taiwan Beer cruised to a 92-68 victory over Bank of Taiwan, led by American center Doral Moore Jr, who scored 23 points with eight rebounds. It was the Brew Crew’s second straight win, after they defeated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 78-68 on Saturday. Kaohsiung Jeoutai also won twice in a row, opening with an 82-70 victory over Bank of
Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley yesterday said police were assisting the governing body after a confidential report made to its anti-corruption unit was leaked to the media. Melbourne’s The Age reported yesterday that it had received a recording of a telephone call between a woman and Cricket Australia’s former integrity chief, Sean Carroll, in which the woman alleged a player was using cocaine. The woman, who described herself as a high-class escort, said the unidentified player had been “snorting lines” of cocaine and dancing naked on a balcony while partying. It was not clear when the phone call took place. Carroll left