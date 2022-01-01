Panthers pummel defending champions

Anthony Duclair scored twice, while Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and four assists on Thursday as the Florida Panthers romped to a 9-3 rout of the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning.

Florida scored three times in each period against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and snapped Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak.

“We gave up too many chances to a really good team that wanted to beat us, and a team that we’ve handled and beat in the playoffs, and they haven’t forgotten. After tonight, I won’t forget this,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Frank Vatrano, Eetu Luostarinen, Maxim Mamin, Anton Lundell, Aaron Ekblad and Aleksander Barkov also scored to help the Panthers set a season-high for goals in their league-leading 16th home win.

Spencer Knight made 39 saves.

Florida’s team record for goals in a game is 10, against visiting Boston on Nov. 26, 1997.

“We have a lot of depth in our lineup when we’re all healthy and it shows,” Huberdeau said.

Steven Stamkos, Zach Bogosian and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, who lost for only the second time in 11 games last month.

Maxime Lagace stopped 21 of 27 shots before giving way to Hugo Alnefelt, making his NHL debut, to start the third period.

Stamkos scored his 15th goal at 6 minutes, 19 seconds of the second period to cut Tampa Bay’s deficit to 4-2.

Florida then scored twice to build a four-goal cushion. Mamin poked in the puck for his fourth goal at 17:26 after Lagace stopped Carter Verhaeghe on a breakaway. Lundell added his seventh goal at 19:23.

“We got a little sloppy at different times, but I thought there was a little swagger. Some of the plays being made were pretty special, especially on home ice,” Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette said. “It felt good.”

Point, on the power play, Duclair, Ekblad and Barkov (short-handed) all scored in the third period.

“You want to [throw] this game out and turn the page,” Tampa Bay’s Mathieu Joseph said.

Elsewhere, the Hurricanes blew away the Canadiens 4-0, the Flames downed the Kraken 6-4 and the Blue Jackets beat the Predators 4-3 in a shoot-out. The Sharks sank the Flyers 3-2 and the Kings edged the Canucks 2-1, both in overtime.

