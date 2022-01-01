Sixers spoil Durant’s Nets return

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Joel Embiid scored 34 points and Tyrese Maxey added 25 on Thursday as the Philadelphia 76ers spoiled Kevin Durant’s return from the NBA’s COVID-19 list with a 110-102 victory over the Nets in Brooklyn, New York.

Durant, who had not played since Dec. 16 as the Nets grappled with a COVID-19 outbreak that eventually saw three of their games postponed, picked up where he left off with 33 points.

James Harden added a triple-double of 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, but it was not enough for the Eastern Conference-leading Nets against a Sixers team that played without coach Doc Rivers on the sideline because of COVID-19 concerns.

Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers, top, dunks against the Brooklyn Nets in their NBA game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Teams across the league were coping with COVID-19 as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 fueled a surge across the US.

The NBA canceled Thursday’s clash between the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors and Denver because the Nuggets, hit by COVID-19 and injuries, could not field the requisite eight players.

That decision sparked a sharp response from Warriors star Draymond Green, who would have been absent himself.

Green took issue with the 11th postponement of the season, saying canceling games piecemeal as the league presses ahead with its season was unfair.

“How do you continue to cancel games when you’ve implemented rules to prevent this from happening?” Green wrote on Twitter. “Is that not a competitive advantage for other teams? The guys we didn’t have due to the protocol list played no role in Tuesdays loss. Pick a side, but don’t straddle the fence.”

Green was among the Warriors absentees when Golden State came up short in an 89-86 loss to the Nuggets in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Now, he said, a rescheduled game would likely add a back-to-back to the Warriors schedule and let the Nuggets play the Western Conference joint leaders “at full strength... But they got to sneak a win when we weren’t at full strength, only two days ago? Let’s make it make some sense here.”

The Nets were thrilled to welcome back Durant, who missed three games, but even with Durant and Harden, the Nets could not hold off the Sixers.

In a game that featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter, Embiid converted a three-point play with 3 minutes, 14 seconds remaining to put the 76ers up 100-97.

Philadelphia would not relinquish the lead, Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry draining late threes to get the 76ers over the line.

With 15 seconds left, Durant and Embiid exchanged words and were separated by teammates, each receiving a technical foul.

“We just respect each other so much, that natural competitive fire comes out,” said Durant, who exchanged a thumbs-up sign with Embiid as players departed the court after the game. “It’s the name of the game... We love competition, and this is only going to make it better.”

Maxey said the victory, after two defeats this season to the Nets, was a “big win.”

“Coach Doc went down and we had a couple of players in the protocols, we wanted to come here and make a statement,” he said. “They already beat us twice, so to come here and get a win on their court is big.”

In Orlando, Florida, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points to lead reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks to a 136-118 victory over the Magic.

Jrue Holiday added 25 points and Khris Middleton scored 22 for Milwaukee, who won their fifth straight.

The Washington Wizards, buoyed by the return of Bradley Beal from COVID-19 protocols, beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-93.

Beal scored 19 points and handed out 10 assists in his first game in almost two weeks.