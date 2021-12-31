CRICKET
Silverwood to miss Test
England cricket coach Chris Silverwood is to miss the fourth Ashes Test against Australia after a COVID-19 outbreak in the England team’s camp grew to seven confirmed cases. Silverwood has been ordered to isolate following a positive test for the virus among a family member of the touring party. There was no indication that Silverwood has the virus. He has to isolate for 10 days — along with his family — in Melbourne, where the third Test was played. The fourth Test is to start in Sydney on Wednesday next week. Later yesterday, Cricket Australia announced that David Boon, scheduled to be the match referee for the Sydney Test, had tested positive and would be replaced by Steve Bernard. Boon had no symptoms and is fully vaccinated with a booster, it said.
CRICKET
Ross Taylor to retire
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is to retire from international cricket after the current domestic season. The second Test against Bangladesh next month, in which he likely will equal Daniel Vettori’s record of 112 Tests for New Zealand, is to be his last. Taylor will not play in the Black Caps Test series against South Africa in February, but is to play a one-day international series against Australia in Australia, and against the Netherlands at home in late March and early April. The fourth ODI against the Netherlands in Taylor’s home town of Hamilton on April 4 is to be his last match for New Zealand. “It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have,” Taylor said in a statement. “It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game, and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way, but all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me.” Taylor is New Zealand’s top-scorer in Tests and one-day internationals.
TENNIS
Djokovic at Open ‘possible’
Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said yesterday, despite the world No. 1’s last-minute decision to pull out of the ATP Cup in Sydney. The 20-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from this week’s teams event days before its start tomorrow, heightening doubts over whether he will defend his Australian Open title. Djokovic has refused to confirm if he has been inoculated against COVID-19, with all participants at the Grand Slam needing to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption. Dusan Lajovic, who is to lead Serbia’s ATP Cup team in Djokovic’s absence, said his teammate wanted to be in Sydney. “Unfortunately, he’s not able to come here, but, you know, he was I think hoping, same as we did, that somehow he will be here. Unfortunately he’s not, and we’ve got to deal with it,” Lajovic said. “I don’t know the official reason. Maybe the ATP knows. He just said that he’s not coming to the ATP and trying to get to the Australian Open.” Pressed on whether Djokovic would be at Melbourne Park, Lajovic said: “I mean, the decision, he said: ‘I’m not coming, guys,’ to the ATP Cup. We’ll see about the Australian Open. He didn’t specify if he’s coming or not, but that he’s waiting for a decision.” It is not clear what that decision is, but if he were to apply for a medical exemption, it would be assessed by an independent panel of experts and remain confidential.
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points. “I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though
Soccer players on China’s national team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the Chinese General Administration of Sport has said. The sport has found itself in the crosshairs of the Chinese Communist Party’s purity drive, and players on the national soccer team routinely cover their arms with long sleeves or bandages to hide their tattoos. However, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday that players on the national team “are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos.” “Those who have tattoos are advised to have them removed,” the statement said. “In special circumstances, the tattoos
The attention of the figure skating world rests squarely on the Eastern Hemisphere this week. The Russian Figure Skating Championships, which started on Thursday and end tomorrow, should reveal Olympic favorites for the women’s competition, and two-time and reigning gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu was to make his season debut at the Japan Figure Skating Championships, which started on Wednesday and end tomorrow. Athletes from Russia won only three of the 15 medals in figure skating at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, including gold for Alina Zagitova and silver for Evgenia Medvedeva in the marquee women’s competition. With four of the top five
GREAT START: Doral Moore Jr scored 23 points with eight rebounds, helping Taiwan Beer thrash Bank of Taiwan 92-68 in their second victory of the weekend All three of Taiwan’s top-tier basketball leagues were in action over the Christmas weekend, with a record number of foreign players participating in domestic competitions. The SBL season began this weekend with all games held in New Taipei City’s Banciao Sports Stadium. On Sunday, Taiwan Beer cruised to a 92-68 victory over Bank of Taiwan, led by American center Doral Moore Jr, who scored 23 points with eight rebounds. It was the Brew Crew’s second straight win, after they defeated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 78-68 on Saturday. Kaohsiung Jeoutai also won twice in a row, opening with an 82-70 victory over Bank of