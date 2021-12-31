SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

Silverwood to miss Test

England cricket coach Chris Silverwood is to miss the fourth Ashes Test against Australia after a COVID-19 outbreak in the England team’s camp grew to seven confirmed cases. Silverwood has been ordered to isolate following a positive test for the virus among a family member of the touring party. There was no indication that Silverwood has the virus. He has to isolate for 10 days — along with his family — in Melbourne, where the third Test was played. The fourth Test is to start in Sydney on Wednesday next week. Later yesterday, Cricket Australia announced that David Boon, scheduled to be the match referee for the Sydney Test, had tested positive and would be replaced by Steve Bernard. Boon had no symptoms and is fully vaccinated with a booster, it said.

CRICKET

Ross Taylor to retire

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is to retire from international cricket after the current domestic season. The second Test against Bangladesh next month, in which he likely will equal Daniel Vettori’s record of 112 Tests for New Zealand, is to be his last. Taylor will not play in the Black Caps Test series against South Africa in February, but is to play a one-day international series against Australia in Australia, and against the Netherlands at home in late March and early April. The fourth ODI against the Netherlands in Taylor’s home town of Hamilton on April 4 is to be his last match for New Zealand. “It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have,” Taylor said in a statement. “It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game, and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way, but all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me.” Taylor is New Zealand’s top-scorer in Tests and one-day internationals.

TENNIS

Djokovic at Open ‘possible’

Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said yesterday, despite the world No. 1’s last-minute decision to pull out of the ATP Cup in Sydney. The 20-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from this week’s teams event days before its start tomorrow, heightening doubts over whether he will defend his Australian Open title. Djokovic has refused to confirm if he has been inoculated against COVID-19, with all participants at the Grand Slam needing to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption. Dusan Lajovic, who is to lead Serbia’s ATP Cup team in Djokovic’s absence, said his teammate wanted to be in Sydney. “Unfortunately, he’s not able to come here, but, you know, he was I think hoping, same as we did, that somehow he will be here. Unfortunately he’s not, and we’ve got to deal with it,” Lajovic said. “I don’t know the official reason. Maybe the ATP knows. He just said that he’s not coming to the ATP and trying to get to the Australian Open.” Pressed on whether Djokovic would be at Melbourne Park, Lajovic said: “I mean, the decision, he said: ‘I’m not coming, guys,’ to the ATP Cup. We’ll see about the Australian Open. He didn’t specify if he’s coming or not, but that he’s waiting for a decision.” It is not clear what that decision is, but if he were to apply for a medical exemption, it would be assessed by an independent panel of experts and remain confidential.