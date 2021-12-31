India defeat South Africa by 113 runs in first Test

Reuters, PRETORIA





India seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami yesterday finished with three wickets each as the tourists bowled South Africa out for 191 to claim victory by 113 runs just after lunch on the fifth day of the first Test at Centurion.

South Africa had resumed on 94-4 chasing a venue record 305 for victory, but fell well short of their target on a spicy wicket that had plenty of assistance for the bowlers.

Dean Elgar (77) and Temba Bavuma (35 not out) gave them some hope in the morning session, but India’s pace attack used the conditions superbly and eventually eased their side to a comfortable win.

India pace bowler Mohammed Siraj, left, celebrates taking a wicket during the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

India achieved their victory despite the entire second day of the Test being washed out due to rain and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India are seeking a first-ever series win in South Africa.

The highest fourth-innings score to win at Centurion is 251-8 by England in 2000, an infamous Test where both teams agreed to forfeit an innings after rain to force a result.

That showed the enormity of South Africa’s task and they failed to breach 200 in either of their innings, having been bowled out for 197 in the first and 191 in the second.

South Africa went along well in the first 10 overs of the day before Elgar was trapped LBW by Bumrah (3-50).

Quinton de Kock took the attack to the bowlers with a breezy 21, but played onto his own stumps for the second time in the Test, on this occasion off Mohammed Siraj (2-47).

Wiaan Mulder (1) did not last long, caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Shami (3-63), and after the lunch interval it took India only two overs to pick up the final three wickets.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2-18) found a way into the game as he picked up the final two batsmen to fall in consecutive balls.