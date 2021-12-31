India seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami yesterday finished with three wickets each as the tourists bowled South Africa out for 191 to claim victory by 113 runs just after lunch on the fifth day of the first Test at Centurion.
South Africa had resumed on 94-4 chasing a venue record 305 for victory, but fell well short of their target on a spicy wicket that had plenty of assistance for the bowlers.
Dean Elgar (77) and Temba Bavuma (35 not out) gave them some hope in the morning session, but India’s pace attack used the conditions superbly and eventually eased their side to a comfortable win.
Photo: Reuters
India achieved their victory despite the entire second day of the Test being washed out due to rain and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
India are seeking a first-ever series win in South Africa.
The highest fourth-innings score to win at Centurion is 251-8 by England in 2000, an infamous Test where both teams agreed to forfeit an innings after rain to force a result.
That showed the enormity of South Africa’s task and they failed to breach 200 in either of their innings, having been bowled out for 197 in the first and 191 in the second.
South Africa went along well in the first 10 overs of the day before Elgar was trapped LBW by Bumrah (3-50).
Quinton de Kock took the attack to the bowlers with a breezy 21, but played onto his own stumps for the second time in the Test, on this occasion off Mohammed Siraj (2-47).
Wiaan Mulder (1) did not last long, caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Shami (3-63), and after the lunch interval it took India only two overs to pick up the final three wickets.
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2-18) found a way into the game as he picked up the final two batsmen to fall in consecutive balls.
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points. “I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though
Soccer players on China’s national team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the Chinese General Administration of Sport has said. The sport has found itself in the crosshairs of the Chinese Communist Party’s purity drive, and players on the national soccer team routinely cover their arms with long sleeves or bandages to hide their tattoos. However, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday that players on the national team “are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos.” “Those who have tattoos are advised to have them removed,” the statement said. “In special circumstances, the tattoos
The attention of the figure skating world rests squarely on the Eastern Hemisphere this week. The Russian Figure Skating Championships, which started on Thursday and end tomorrow, should reveal Olympic favorites for the women’s competition, and two-time and reigning gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu was to make his season debut at the Japan Figure Skating Championships, which started on Wednesday and end tomorrow. Athletes from Russia won only three of the 15 medals in figure skating at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, including gold for Alina Zagitova and silver for Evgenia Medvedeva in the marquee women’s competition. With four of the top five
GREAT START: Doral Moore Jr scored 23 points with eight rebounds, helping Taiwan Beer thrash Bank of Taiwan 92-68 in their second victory of the weekend All three of Taiwan’s top-tier basketball leagues were in action over the Christmas weekend, with a record number of foreign players participating in domestic competitions. The SBL season began this weekend with all games held in New Taipei City’s Banciao Sports Stadium. On Sunday, Taiwan Beer cruised to a 92-68 victory over Bank of Taiwan, led by American center Doral Moore Jr, who scored 23 points with eight rebounds. It was the Brew Crew’s second straight win, after they defeated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 78-68 on Saturday. Kaohsiung Jeoutai also won twice in a row, opening with an 82-70 victory over Bank of