Ja Morant scores 41 as Grizzlies defeat Lakers

AP, MEMPHIS, Tennessee





Ja Morant on Wednesday scored 41 points and Desmond Bane added 20 as the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 104-99.

LeBron James led Los Angeles with 37 points — a day short of his 37th birthday — 13 rebounds and a season-high eight three-pointers.

Russell Westbrook added a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, center, goes up for a basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley, left, defends during their NBA game at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY

The Grizzlies improved to 22-14 with their third straight victory, while the Lakers fell to 17-19 with their sixth loss in seven games.

Morant, making a strong bid for the All-Star Game, scored 25 of his points in the second half, including 14 in the third quarter. He scored 11 of the Grizzlies’ final 15 points.

“What an unbelievable night by Ja,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “When he got going it kind of fueled everyone else. We’ve said it from day 1, he’s built for moments like this.”

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, defends as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James controls the ball during their NBA game at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Jenkins also was impressed with Morant’s defense — two steals and two blocks — and rebounding. He had 10 rebounds.

“I was taking what the defense gave me and it turned out good for us,” Morant said. “That’s normally how I attack every game. Tonight was just my night.”

Memphis trailed in the second half until Tyus Jones hit in a floater for a 93-92 lead with 6 minutes, 50 seconds left.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, top, looks to pass during their NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Morant followed with consecutive three-pointers for a 99-92 advantage with 4:28 to go.

Bane sealed the win with two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining.

Ahead by six at the half, the Lakers pushed their advantage to 14 at 80-66 during a third quarter in which Los Angeles made six three-pointers. James had three of those.

The Grizzlies battled back and trimmed the lead to five at 83-78 at the end of the quarter.

Morant made a deep three-pointer at the buzzer.

In the fourth quarter, the Lakers were slowed by a four-minute scoring drought that allowed the Grizzlies to erase a 92-87 deficit with 12 straight points.

With 8:12 to go, Memphis led 99-92.

“Coming out in the third quarter it got away from us,” Lakers forward Malik Monk said. “It was super frustrating, because we’ve been doing that all year.”

In Sacramento, California, Chimezie Met made a corner three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Kings past the Mavericks 95-94.

De’Aaron Fox had 16 points and five assists for the Kings.

Harrison Barnes and Davion Mitchell scored 14 apiece, while Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points and 10 assists.

In other games, it was:

‧ Bulls 131, Hawks 117

‧ Celtics 82, Clippers 91

‧ Pacers 108, Hornets 116

‧ Pistons 85, Knicks 94

‧ Suns 115, Thunder 97

‧ Trail Blazers 105, Jazz 120