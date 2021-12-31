Ja Morant on Wednesday scored 41 points and Desmond Bane added 20 as the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 104-99.
LeBron James led Los Angeles with 37 points — a day short of his 37th birthday — 13 rebounds and a season-high eight three-pointers.
Russell Westbrook added a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY
The Grizzlies improved to 22-14 with their third straight victory, while the Lakers fell to 17-19 with their sixth loss in seven games.
Morant, making a strong bid for the All-Star Game, scored 25 of his points in the second half, including 14 in the third quarter. He scored 11 of the Grizzlies’ final 15 points.
“What an unbelievable night by Ja,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “When he got going it kind of fueled everyone else. We’ve said it from day 1, he’s built for moments like this.”
Photo: AFP
Jenkins also was impressed with Morant’s defense — two steals and two blocks — and rebounding. He had 10 rebounds.
“I was taking what the defense gave me and it turned out good for us,” Morant said. “That’s normally how I attack every game. Tonight was just my night.”
Memphis trailed in the second half until Tyus Jones hit in a floater for a 93-92 lead with 6 minutes, 50 seconds left.
Photo: AP
Morant followed with consecutive three-pointers for a 99-92 advantage with 4:28 to go.
Bane sealed the win with two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining.
Ahead by six at the half, the Lakers pushed their advantage to 14 at 80-66 during a third quarter in which Los Angeles made six three-pointers. James had three of those.
The Grizzlies battled back and trimmed the lead to five at 83-78 at the end of the quarter.
Morant made a deep three-pointer at the buzzer.
In the fourth quarter, the Lakers were slowed by a four-minute scoring drought that allowed the Grizzlies to erase a 92-87 deficit with 12 straight points.
With 8:12 to go, Memphis led 99-92.
“Coming out in the third quarter it got away from us,” Lakers forward Malik Monk said. “It was super frustrating, because we’ve been doing that all year.”
In Sacramento, California, Chimezie Met made a corner three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Kings past the Mavericks 95-94.
De’Aaron Fox had 16 points and five assists for the Kings.
Harrison Barnes and Davion Mitchell scored 14 apiece, while Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points and 10 assists.
In other games, it was:
‧ Bulls 131, Hawks 117
‧ Celtics 82, Clippers 91
‧ Pacers 108, Hornets 116
‧ Pistons 85, Knicks 94
‧ Suns 115, Thunder 97
‧ Trail Blazers 105, Jazz 120
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points. “I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though
Soccer players on China’s national team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the Chinese General Administration of Sport has said. The sport has found itself in the crosshairs of the Chinese Communist Party’s purity drive, and players on the national soccer team routinely cover their arms with long sleeves or bandages to hide their tattoos. However, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday that players on the national team “are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos.” “Those who have tattoos are advised to have them removed,” the statement said. “In special circumstances, the tattoos
The attention of the figure skating world rests squarely on the Eastern Hemisphere this week. The Russian Figure Skating Championships, which started on Thursday and end tomorrow, should reveal Olympic favorites for the women’s competition, and two-time and reigning gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu was to make his season debut at the Japan Figure Skating Championships, which started on Wednesday and end tomorrow. Athletes from Russia won only three of the 15 medals in figure skating at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, including gold for Alina Zagitova and silver for Evgenia Medvedeva in the marquee women’s competition. With four of the top five
GREAT START: Doral Moore Jr scored 23 points with eight rebounds, helping Taiwan Beer thrash Bank of Taiwan 92-68 in their second victory of the weekend All three of Taiwan’s top-tier basketball leagues were in action over the Christmas weekend, with a record number of foreign players participating in domestic competitions. The SBL season began this weekend with all games held in New Taipei City’s Banciao Sports Stadium. On Sunday, Taiwan Beer cruised to a 92-68 victory over Bank of Taiwan, led by American center Doral Moore Jr, who scored 23 points with eight rebounds. It was the Brew Crew’s second straight win, after they defeated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 78-68 on Saturday. Kaohsiung Jeoutai also won twice in a row, opening with an 82-70 victory over Bank of