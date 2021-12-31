Manchester City tighten grip on title

Manchester City’s grip on the Premier League title has not been this strong all season after a 1-0 win against Brentford on Wednesday, coupled with Chelsea conceding a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion, left the defending champions with an eight-point lead heading into the new year.

It has been an almost perfect 24 hours for City, who saw Liverpool — another rival for the title — surprisingly lose 1-0 against injury-hit Leicester City on Tuesday.

Chelsea have moved a point ahead of Liverpool, who are third on the table, before their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, when at least one of the teams are to drop points.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden, center, celebrates after teammate Aymeric Laporte scored a goal that was later disallowed during their Premier League match against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium in London on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Liverpool have a game in hand, but will soon lose star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations.

City were not at their fluent best against Brentford. Pep Guardiola’s team came into the match having scored 17 goals in their past three matches.

However, they did enough to earn a 10th straight win in the league.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, center, heads the ball during their Premier League match against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium in London on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“I am not going to believe you when you say it is already done,” Guardiola said. “There are 54 points still to play for.”

Yet City are even winning when not playing at their best.

Phil Foden grabbed the only goal in the 16th minute, diverting a cross from Kevin de Bruyne into the net from close range.

A video review showed that Foden was just onside when he applied the finish.

It was the perfect way for Foden to mark his return to the starting lineup, alongside Jack Grealish, after both were dropped to the bench for City’s past two games for disciplinary reasons.

“Around Christmas, you have to keep your foot on the gas and keep focused,” Foden said. “This team is doing that.”

City concluded a calendar year when the team have set English top-flight records for the most victories (36) and the most away wins (19), while their tally of 113 goals is also a Premier League record.

Meanwhile, it is three draws in four league matches for Chelsea, whose strong early-season form has disappeared.

Danny Welbeck earned Brighton a point that was deserved on the basis of the visitors’ second-half showing when he headed in a cross from Marc Cucurella in the first minute of stoppage-time.

Romelu Lukaku scored for the second straight game to put Chelsea in front in the 28th minute.

Making matters worse for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was the sight of Reece James hobbling off midway through the first half with a hamstring injury.

Chelsea also had to replace another defender, Andreas Christensen, at halftime because of a back injury.