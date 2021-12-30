Batsman Temba Bavuma on Tuesday said that South Africa’s lack of red-ball cricket this year has been a big disadvantage and a key factor in their disappointing performance so far in the first Test against India at Centurion Park as the tourists reached 79-3 in their second innings at lunch on day 4 yesterday.
India led by 209 runs with seven second-innings wickets remaining on a spicy pitch after they started yesterday on 16-1. On Tuesday, they dismissed the home side for 197.
India lost Mayank Agarwal (4) on Tuesday, and K.L. Rahul (23) and Shardul Thakur (10) before lunch yesterday.
Photo: AFP
Captain Virat Kohli (18) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12) were the not-out batsmen.
South Africa had played five Tests this year before this one and none since June, when they won away against the West Indies.
This is India’s 15th Test this year and they are coming off a home series against New Zealand that finished earlier this month.
Photo: Reuters
“I don’t want to be accused of making excuses for our play, but that does have an impact,” Bavuma said after he top-scored in South Africa’s first innings with 52. “If you look at the way we played on the first day, I don’t believe that is the standard and the intensity that we can play at. And one of the factors is the lack of match practice.”
“You can have as many nets as you want, but nothing simulates going out in the middle,” he said. “There is not much we can do as players, but there is that disparity in the number of games. We have to find a way mentally to meet the challenge.”
India’s seamers, especially Mohammed Shami, appeared unplayable at times on Tuesday, with Shami recording figures of 5-44.
“He is a world-class bowler, so I don’t think it is something we did not expect,” Bavuma said. “As batters we have to front up and back our defense as much as we can, but if he bowls a good ball, kudos to him.”
