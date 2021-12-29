USA Hockey on Monday named John Vanbiesbrouck as general manager and David Quinn as coach of the US men’s Olympic ice hockey team, after the NHL announced it would not make its players or personnel available for the Games.
Vanbiesbrouck, a former Olympian who spent two decades in the NHL, and former New York Rangers head coach Quinn face the tough task of building a squad from players outside the league with little time before the Beijing Olympics start on Feb. 4.
“We have to get to work and we have to get to work quickly,” Vanbiesbrouck said. “We have a deep bench all around our country.”
Photo: AP
The NHL last week said it would not send its players to Beijing after COVID-19 forced numerous delays to its schedule. Players in the league represent 11 of the 12 nations competing at the Games.
The league did not send its players to the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, ending a long-standing run of participation, and the US filled out its roster with players from the European leagues, American Hockey League and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
“You look at the 2018 Olympics [and] it was very competitive, there was a lot of parity,” Quinn said. “It’s going to be a very, very competitive tournament.”
Vanbiesbrouck told reporters he was confident that the US, who finished seventh at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, would have little problem with recruitment.
“You’re going to be playing for your country and I believe that everybody’s going to be happy with that, even though players will be lost for a period of time during the NCAA period,” he said. “Stepping up to play for your country in the Olympics is a great opportunity and we believe that they’re going to see it that way.”
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points. “I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though
The attention of the figure skating world rests squarely on the Eastern Hemisphere this week. The Russian Figure Skating Championships, which started on Thursday and end tomorrow, should reveal Olympic favorites for the women’s competition, and two-time and reigning gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu was to make his season debut at the Japan Figure Skating Championships, which started on Wednesday and end tomorrow. Athletes from Russia won only three of the 15 medals in figure skating at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, including gold for Alina Zagitova and silver for Evgenia Medvedeva in the marquee women’s competition. With four of the top five
The Beijing Winter Olympic Games are adding sparkle to a young costume designer’s growing business, as more Chinese take to the ice and seek tailor-made outfits for figure skating. Zhang Yifan, a 25-year-old designer based in Beijing, has seen business boom since the city won its bid for the Games in February, and began a campaign to lure 300 million Chinese to embrace snow and ice sports. “The effect is showing up on ice rinks,” Zhang said. However, while fashion on the ice has long been a highlight of Olympic figure skating, China’s skaters had few choices until recently. Zhang noticed the gap in
VIRUS FALLOUT: Remaining in the US during the Beijing Winter Games in February would open two weeks to reschedule NHL contests and provide rest for most players NHL players are not to compete in February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games in the wake of 50 league games being postponed due to COVID-19, reports said on Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and the NHL Players’ Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL’s elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. “It’s disappointing,” said Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the