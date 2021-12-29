COVID-19: Virus’ shadow is lurking everywhere from the ski slopes to the tennis courts

AFP, PARIS





Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev have tested positive for COVID-19 just weeks before the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively, as global sport once again feels the chill wind of the coronavirus.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shiffrin is to miss this week’s FIS Alpine Ski World Cup races in Lienz, but with a lead in the overall standings of more than 100 points she can probably afford to.

Rublev is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open, starting in Melbourne on Jan. 17.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the US competes in the first run of the women’s FIS Alpine Ski World Cup giant slalom event in Courchevel, France, on Wednesday last week. Photo: AFP

“I have to recover, and I will go to Melbourne only when I am certain it is safe for everyone,” Rublev wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The world No. 5, as well as former world No. 1 Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov and US Open champion Emma Raducanu, might regret having accepted the money to play in the exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

The quartet, along with Wimbledon women’s quarter-finalist Ons Jabeur and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, all tested positive. Raducanu did not even play as she tested positive before the tournament, as did Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya.

The debate still rages on about whether the English Premier League was correct to insist the show must go on over Christmas.

Three Boxing Day matches were called off and two due to be played yesterday have been postponed.

The situation has raised Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel’s hackles — not least because his club’s appeal to call off the game on Dec. 19 against Wolverhampton Wanderers was rejected.

“It’s not fair,” said Tuchel after his side beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday. “We’ve all been in bed for 10 days and we play against teams who prepare with games postponed, and who prepare with one week for these matches... They make us play all the time, even if we have COVID.”

“We have new injuries and it won’t stop. People at the green table, in offices, make these decisions,” he added.