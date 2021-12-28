Nikola Jokic kept the Denver Nuggets from blowing another game with a history-making performance on Sunday.
He had 26 points and 22 rebounds, rallying Denver past the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 after the Nuggets wasted a 17-point lead.
Jokic also had eight assists, becoming the first player to record 25-plus points, 20-plus rebounds and five-plus assists in consecutive games since Charles Barkley in 1988.
Photo: AP
SCROOGE
The Nuggets led by 19 points against the Charlotte Hornets in their previous game at home, and lost just before Christmas. It made for a tough holiday at coach Michael Malone’s house.
“I wasn’t very much fun to be around. I was kind of a scrooge,” he said. “I apologized to my wife, my daughters and my dogs.”
Jokic had 29 points, 21 rebounds and five assists in the Charlotte defeat. For a while on Sunday, it looked as if the Nuggets would give away another one, this time on the road.
CLOSE CALL
Luke Kennard almost made it happen. He came off the bench from foul trouble and hit a three-pointer from the right corner with 19 seconds remaining that got the Clippers to 101-100.
“It was a little bit of an adventure there at the end,” Malone said.
Jokic was trying to catch an inbounds pass when he got fouled by Eric Bledsoe, sending them both crashing into the Clippers’ bench. Jokic made both free throws to extend the Nuggets’ lead to three.
UNDER PRESSURE
Brandon Boston Jr took the Clippers’ final shot under heavy pressure from Davon Reed, but his potential tying three-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.
Reed just signed a second 10-day contract with Denver.
Boston and Bledsoe led the Clippers with 18 points apiece. Bledsoe had 10 assists. Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
The Clippers were playing without Paul George, who is sidelined for up to a month with an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow. They lost for the fourth time in five games.
“We’re missing our best closer,” Terance Mann said. “We got to a close game and nearly stole it.”
“We needed this one,” Malone said. “We responded the way we needed to, getting stops, sharing the ball.”
The attention of the figure skating world rests squarely on the Eastern Hemisphere this week. The Russian Figure Skating Championships, which started on Thursday and end tomorrow, should reveal Olympic favorites for the women’s competition, and two-time and reigning gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu was to make his season debut at the Japan Figure Skating Championships, which started on Wednesday and end tomorrow. Athletes from Russia won only three of the 15 medals in figure skating at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, including gold for Alina Zagitova and silver for Evgenia Medvedeva in the marquee women’s competition. With four of the top five
The Beijing Winter Olympic Games are adding sparkle to a young costume designer’s growing business, as more Chinese take to the ice and seek tailor-made outfits for figure skating. Zhang Yifan, a 25-year-old designer based in Beijing, has seen business boom since the city won its bid for the Games in February, and began a campaign to lure 300 million Chinese to embrace snow and ice sports. “The effect is showing up on ice rinks,” Zhang said. However, while fashion on the ice has long been a highlight of Olympic figure skating, China’s skaters had few choices until recently. Zhang noticed the gap in
VIRUS FALLOUT: Remaining in the US during the Beijing Winter Games in February would open two weeks to reschedule NHL contests and provide rest for most players NHL players are not to compete in February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games in the wake of 50 league games being postponed due to COVID-19, reports said on Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and the NHL Players’ Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL’s elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. “It’s disappointing,” said Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the
FIFA on Monday said that staging the FIFA World Cup every two years would offer enormous financial benefits for its member federations as president Gianni Infantino expressed hope that the highly controversial plans would not be derailed by opposition from Europe and South America. Infantino was speaking after FIFA held a virtual global summit with federations to discuss the project, although there was no vote on the subject on Monday, and he refused to confirm if there would be one at the next FIFA Congress on March 31. Soccer’s global body published findings from two separate feasibility studies, which it said showed