A dazed England lost four wickets in a hostile late spell to leave them at 31-4 — still trailing Australia by 51 runs — and fighting to save their Ashes hopes after day two of a gripping third Test.
It came after the visitors — who must win in Melbourne — were rocked by four positive COVID-19 cases in their camp, although no players were among them.
Australia had been all out for 267, earning an 82-run lead on England’s first-innings 185 on an Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch that was still offering plenty for the bowlers.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Marcus Harris scored the most with 76 against a dangerous English attack led by veteran Jimmy Anderson, who was at his fearsome best with 4-33 off 23 overs.
After heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, England must win to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders.
However, faced with surviving the final hour against a revved-up Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, England collapsed again.
Struggling opener Zak Crawley never looked comfortable and after dodging 15 balls he was caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey for five off Starc.
Dawid Malan came in, but incredibly was out on the first ball for an LBW to Starc after an unsuccessful review, then Scott Boland ruined Haseeb Hameed’s day on seven, with Carey gloving an edge.
Fired-up Boland bowled Jack Leach without scoring two balls to leave skipper Joe Root unbeaten on 12 and Ben Stokes on two — and England in deep trouble.
“On the bowling front I thought we did really well to stick at our task throughout the day ... we created a lot of chances, put a lot of balls in the right areas and got our rewards,” Anderson said.
“We knew that last 12 overs [batting] was going to be tough with the new ball, but even so, to lose four wickets was really disappointing,” he said.
“Starc and Cummins were outstanding,” Anderson added.
Play began half an hour late after COVID-19 drama in the England camp, with the team forced to undergo rapid antigen tests as they were about to leave for the cricket grounds.
All players came back negative, but two support staff and two family members tested positive and COVID-19 hangs over the remainder of the series.
“As far as I’m aware, the whole playing group feel fine. We’ve just stepped up safety protocols around the dressing room,” Anderson said.
