Manchester City on Sunday opened up a six-point lead at the top of the English Premier League with a first-half demolition of Leicester City in a thrilling 6-3 win, as Chelsea got back on track with a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa.
Three of the scheduled nine Boxing Day matches were postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks as the UK battles record numbers of cases caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Earlier this week, Premier League clubs rejected the option of temporarily halting the season to allow a circuit breaker for infections.
Photo: AFP
A stop to the season might be the only way to slow City’s charge toward a fourth title in five seasons as manager Pep Guardiola’s men have now won nine league games in a row.
Leicester appeared to have been blown away by four goals inside 25 minutes, but rallied to 4-3 at one point, hurting City with rapid breaks to make the champions fight for the three points.
Kevin de Bruyne blasted home to open the floodgates before Riyad Mahrez netted against his former club from the penalty spot.
Ilkay Gundogan rounded off a brilliant City team move to make it 3-0 before Raheem Sterling won and converted the champions’ second penalty.
Leicester produced a stirring fightback in the second half thanks to James Maddison.
The midfielder pulled a goal back before leading a break finished off by Ademola Lookman.
Kelechi Iheanacho made it 4-3 when he bundled home from close range after Ederson could only turn Maddison’s shot onto the bar, but City quickly restored some order as Aymeric Laporte powered home from a corner and Sterling rounded off the scoring from close range.
“It was a roller coaster,” Guardiola said. “It was a typical Boxing Day game — lots of goals. It was entertaining for everyone.”
After one win in their previous four league games, Chelsea came from behind against a Villa team without manager Steven Gerrard due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Hampered by injuries and COVID-19 absences, Chelsea had surrendered top spot during a spluttering run before Christmas.
They were in trouble again when Reece James headed Matt Targett’s cross into his own net in the 28th minute, but Jorginho equalized six minutes later, the Italian stroking home a penalty after Matt Cash tripped Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Romelu Lukaku came off the bench at halftime and, in the 65th minute, the Belgian striker headed just his sixth Chelsea goal since his move from Inter Milan.
Lukaku won a stoppage-time penalty after his powerful run was halted by Ezri Konsa’s foul and once again Jorginho did the job from the spot.
“The own-goal made things super complicated. The reaction was very good. It was a deserved win, but hard work,” Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said.
Third-placed Chelsea are level on points with second-placed Liverpool, whose game against Leeds was one of Sunday’s Covid postponements.
In other games, Arsenal consolidated their position in fourth with a routine 5-0 win at rock bottom Norwich City.
Tottenham Hotsput moved up to fifth, six points behind their north London rivals, but with three games in hand, after easing past a depleted Crystal Palace 3-0.
West Ham United’s bid for the top four is falling apart fast as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Southampton.
The attention of the figure skating world rests squarely on the Eastern Hemisphere this week. The Russian Figure Skating Championships, which started on Thursday and end tomorrow, should reveal Olympic favorites for the women’s competition, and two-time and reigning gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu was to make his season debut at the Japan Figure Skating Championships, which started on Wednesday and end tomorrow. Athletes from Russia won only three of the 15 medals in figure skating at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, including gold for Alina Zagitova and silver for Evgenia Medvedeva in the marquee women’s competition. With four of the top five
The Beijing Winter Olympic Games are adding sparkle to a young costume designer’s growing business, as more Chinese take to the ice and seek tailor-made outfits for figure skating. Zhang Yifan, a 25-year-old designer based in Beijing, has seen business boom since the city won its bid for the Games in February, and began a campaign to lure 300 million Chinese to embrace snow and ice sports. “The effect is showing up on ice rinks,” Zhang said. However, while fashion on the ice has long been a highlight of Olympic figure skating, China’s skaters had few choices until recently. Zhang noticed the gap in
VIRUS FALLOUT: Remaining in the US during the Beijing Winter Games in February would open two weeks to reschedule NHL contests and provide rest for most players NHL players are not to compete in February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games in the wake of 50 league games being postponed due to COVID-19, reports said on Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and the NHL Players’ Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL’s elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. “It’s disappointing,” said Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the
FIFA on Monday said that staging the FIFA World Cup every two years would offer enormous financial benefits for its member federations as president Gianni Infantino expressed hope that the highly controversial plans would not be derailed by opposition from Europe and South America. Infantino was speaking after FIFA held a virtual global summit with federations to discuss the project, although there was no vote on the subject on Monday, and he refused to confirm if there would be one at the next FIFA Congress on March 31. Soccer’s global body published findings from two separate feasibility studies, which it said showed