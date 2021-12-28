Man City extend lead by six points

AFP, LONDON





Manchester City on Sunday opened up a six-point lead at the top of the English Premier League with a first-half demolition of Leicester City in a thrilling 6-3 win, as Chelsea got back on track with a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa.

Three of the scheduled nine Boxing Day matches were postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks as the UK battles record numbers of cases caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Earlier this week, Premier League clubs rejected the option of temporarily halting the season to allow a circuit breaker for infections.

Leicester City striker Ademola Lookman, front top, beats Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, below, to score his team’s second goal in their English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

A stop to the season might be the only way to slow City’s charge toward a fourth title in five seasons as manager Pep Guardiola’s men have now won nine league games in a row.

Leicester appeared to have been blown away by four goals inside 25 minutes, but rallied to 4-3 at one point, hurting City with rapid breaks to make the champions fight for the three points.

Kevin de Bruyne blasted home to open the floodgates before Riyad Mahrez netted against his former club from the penalty spot.

Ilkay Gundogan rounded off a brilliant City team move to make it 3-0 before Raheem Sterling won and converted the champions’ second penalty.

Leicester produced a stirring fightback in the second half thanks to James Maddison.

The midfielder pulled a goal back before leading a break finished off by Ademola Lookman.

Kelechi Iheanacho made it 4-3 when he bundled home from close range after Ederson could only turn Maddison’s shot onto the bar, but City quickly restored some order as Aymeric Laporte powered home from a corner and Sterling rounded off the scoring from close range.

“It was a roller coaster,” Guardiola said. “It was a typical Boxing Day game — lots of goals. It was entertaining for everyone.”

After one win in their previous four league games, Chelsea came from behind against a Villa team without manager Steven Gerrard due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Hampered by injuries and COVID-19 absences, Chelsea had surrendered top spot during a spluttering run before Christmas.

They were in trouble again when Reece James headed Matt Targett’s cross into his own net in the 28th minute, but Jorginho equalized six minutes later, the Italian stroking home a penalty after Matt Cash tripped Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench at halftime and, in the 65th minute, the Belgian striker headed just his sixth Chelsea goal since his move from Inter Milan.

Lukaku won a stoppage-time penalty after his powerful run was halted by Ezri Konsa’s foul and once again Jorginho did the job from the spot.

“The own-goal made things super complicated. The reaction was very good. It was a deserved win, but hard work,” Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said.

Third-placed Chelsea are level on points with second-placed Liverpool, whose game against Leeds was one of Sunday’s Covid postponements.

In other games, Arsenal consolidated their position in fourth with a routine 5-0 win at rock bottom Norwich City.

Tottenham Hotsput moved up to fifth, six points behind their north London rivals, but with three games in hand, after easing past a depleted Crystal Palace 3-0.

West Ham United’s bid for the top four is falling apart fast as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Southampton.