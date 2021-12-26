CRICKET: First ODI between US, Ireland called off

AP, FORT LAUDERDALE, Forida





USA Cricket on Friday said that the first one-day international against Ireland scheduled for today has been canceled due a positive COVID-19 case among the umpiring team.

“USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely together, alongside the ICC, to ensure the remainder of the series can continue, if safe to do so,” it said in a statement, referring to the International Cricket Council.

One umpire tested positive for COVID-19 and the other three scheduled to officiate were deemed close contacts, so none of the crew would be available for the match, USA Cricket said.

The second one-day match is scheduled for Tuesday and the third on Thursday, both also in Fort Lauderdale.

The teams split a two-match Twenty20 series, with the US upsetting Ireland in the first match, but Ireland winning the second.