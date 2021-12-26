USA Cricket on Friday said that the first one-day international against Ireland scheduled for today has been canceled due a positive COVID-19 case among the umpiring team.
“USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely together, alongside the ICC, to ensure the remainder of the series can continue, if safe to do so,” it said in a statement, referring to the International Cricket Council.
One umpire tested positive for COVID-19 and the other three scheduled to officiate were deemed close contacts, so none of the crew would be available for the match, USA Cricket said.
The second one-day match is scheduled for Tuesday and the third on Thursday, both also in Fort Lauderdale.
The teams split a two-match Twenty20 series, with the US upsetting Ireland in the first match, but Ireland winning the second.
WTA UNCONVINCED: Peng told a Singaporean newspaper that she has ‘always been very free,’ but the WTA said it remains ‘steadfast’ in calling ‘for a full, fair’ investigation’ Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday denied alleging that a senior Chinese Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted she is living freely, in her first media interview since her accusations triggered concerns for her safety. The comments did not ease worries at the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which yesterday said that it still had “significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.” In a post last month on Sina Weibo, Peng alleged that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli, who is in his 70s, coerced her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several
Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Sunday won the men’s singles title at the Maia 2-ATP Challenge in Portugal, defeating Nuno Borges of the host country. Tseng, 20, fought back after losing the first set to upset Borges 5-7, 7-5, 6-2, and claim his maiden ATP Challenger title. The victory made Tseng the latest Taiwanese player to win an ATP Challenger men’s singles title after Jimmy Wang, Lu Yen-hsun and Jason Jung. Tseng, who was world No. 232 last week, saw his ranking rise to a career-high 188, the latest ATP rankings released yesterday showed. The Taiwanese player also earned a wild card into the Australian
Ethiopian runners yesterday won the men’s and women’s divisions of the annual Taipei Marathon: Demeke Kasaw won the men’s title in the 42km race with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, 42 seconds, while Alemtsehay Asefa took the women’s title in 2:30:44. Only 12 elite international runners competed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Finishing sixth in the men’s division with a time of 2:23:13, Chou Ting-yin was the first Taiwanese to cross the finish line, while Tsao Chun-yu, the first Taiwanese female runner to finish, took fourth in the women’s division with a time of 2:33:51. After the race, Chou told reporters that
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Saturday extended his perfect record after sending Tyron Woodley face-first into the canvas with a vicious knockout blow in the sixth round at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. In a largely uneventful bout, the first five rounds saw little significant action or quality, with fans booing the lackluster display, until Paul delivered a right hand blow that knocked Woodley out cold. Paul, 24, beat former UFC champion Woodley for the second time in four months, after his split-decision victory in August, and improved his professional boxing record to 5-0. The 39-year-old Woodley replaced Paul’s scheduled opponent Tommy Fury