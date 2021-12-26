Embattled England yesterday made four changes for the crunch Boxing Day Test in a bid to keep the Ashes alive, while Australia handed experienced seamer Scott Boland a surprise debut.
Joe Root’s team must win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of an expected 70,000 fans to stay in the hunt after heavy defeats in the first two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide, and with three still to play.
Those losses were characterized by batting collapses compounded by poor bowling and fielding, with the visitors looking to stop the rot by shaking up the team.
Photo: AP
Zak Crawley was recalled for the first time since March to replace struggling opener Rory Burns, despite averaging just 28.34 from his 15 Tests.
Veteran Jonny Bairstow is to add to his 78 Tests when he takes over at No. 6 from youngster Ollie Pope, who has failed to adapt to the Australian conditions.
England also mixed up their bowling unit again, with speedster Mark Wood returning after being rested for their 275-run defeat in Adelaide, which followed a nine-wicket thrashing in Brisbane.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Off-spinner Jack Leach also gets another chance after being axed for the second Test, despite the Adelaide pitch having plenty in it for the slow bowlers.
Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad were overlooked in an attack, who are to be led by veteran quick Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson.
“It’s a massive game for us, but it’s a brilliant venue to play cricket at. Everyone is very excited to be here in what I’m sure will be a hostile environment,” said wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who keeps the gloves despite Bairstow’s return. “We know we need to bring our best cricket, we haven’t brought that so far and that’s disappointing.”
Photo: AP
The reaction [after Adelaide] has been an honest one,” he said. “We have a really tight-knit group, some great mates in there, but we had some honest conversations as well.”
Australia are bolstered by the return of captain Pat Cummins, who missed the second Test after being a close contact of a COVID-19 case. He replaces Michael Neser.
Fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood again missed out as he continues to recover from a side strain.
Jhye Richardson, who took five wickets in England’s second innings at Adelaide, is still sore from his efforts, with Boland replacing him to become the third Australian debutant this series.
WTA UNCONVINCED: Peng told a Singaporean newspaper that she has ‘always been very free,’ but the WTA said it remains ‘steadfast’ in calling ‘for a full, fair’ investigation’ Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday denied alleging that a senior Chinese Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted she is living freely, in her first media interview since her accusations triggered concerns for her safety. The comments did not ease worries at the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which yesterday said that it still had “significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.” In a post last month on Sina Weibo, Peng alleged that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli, who is in his 70s, coerced her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several
Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Sunday won the men’s singles title at the Maia 2-ATP Challenge in Portugal, defeating Nuno Borges of the host country. Tseng, 20, fought back after losing the first set to upset Borges 5-7, 7-5, 6-2, and claim his maiden ATP Challenger title. The victory made Tseng the latest Taiwanese player to win an ATP Challenger men’s singles title after Jimmy Wang, Lu Yen-hsun and Jason Jung. Tseng, who was world No. 232 last week, saw his ranking rise to a career-high 188, the latest ATP rankings released yesterday showed. The Taiwanese player also earned a wild card into the Australian
Ethiopian runners yesterday won the men’s and women’s divisions of the annual Taipei Marathon: Demeke Kasaw won the men’s title in the 42km race with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, 42 seconds, while Alemtsehay Asefa took the women’s title in 2:30:44. Only 12 elite international runners competed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Finishing sixth in the men’s division with a time of 2:23:13, Chou Ting-yin was the first Taiwanese to cross the finish line, while Tsao Chun-yu, the first Taiwanese female runner to finish, took fourth in the women’s division with a time of 2:33:51. After the race, Chou told reporters that
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Saturday extended his perfect record after sending Tyron Woodley face-first into the canvas with a vicious knockout blow in the sixth round at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. In a largely uneventful bout, the first five rounds saw little significant action or quality, with fans booing the lackluster display, until Paul delivered a right hand blow that knocked Woodley out cold. Paul, 24, beat former UFC champion Woodley for the second time in four months, after his split-decision victory in August, and improved his professional boxing record to 5-0. The 39-year-old Woodley replaced Paul’s scheduled opponent Tommy Fury