CRICKET: England ring changes for MCG

CRUNCH TEST: Despite his middling record with the bat, Zak Crawley was called up to replace struggling opener Rory Burns, while Pat Cummins returns to lead Australia

AFP, MELBOURNE, Australia





Embattled England yesterday made four changes for the crunch Boxing Day Test in a bid to keep the Ashes alive, while Australia handed experienced seamer Scott Boland a surprise debut.

Joe Root’s team must win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of an expected 70,000 fans to stay in the hunt after heavy defeats in the first two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide, and with three still to play.

Those losses were characterized by batting collapses compounded by poor bowling and fielding, with the visitors looking to stop the rot by shaking up the team.

England captain Joe Root attends a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia yesterday. Photo: AP

Zak Crawley was recalled for the first time since March to replace struggling opener Rory Burns, despite averaging just 28.34 from his 15 Tests.

Veteran Jonny Bairstow is to add to his 78 Tests when he takes over at No. 6 from youngster Ollie Pope, who has failed to adapt to the Australian conditions.

England also mixed up their bowling unit again, with speedster Mark Wood returning after being rested for their 275-run defeat in Adelaide, which followed a nine-wicket thrashing in Brisbane.

Australia batsman David Warner, top, and his daughter Indi-Rae play during a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Off-spinner Jack Leach also gets another chance after being axed for the second Test, despite the Adelaide pitch having plenty in it for the slow bowlers.

Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad were overlooked in an attack, who are to be led by veteran quick Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson.

“It’s a massive game for us, but it’s a brilliant venue to play cricket at. Everyone is very excited to be here in what I’m sure will be a hostile environment,” said wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who keeps the gloves despite Bairstow’s return. “We know we need to bring our best cricket, we haven’t brought that so far and that’s disappointing.”

England spinner Jack Leach attends a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia yesterday. Photo: AP

The reaction [after Adelaide] has been an honest one,” he said. “We have a really tight-knit group, some great mates in there, but we had some honest conversations as well.”

Australia are bolstered by the return of captain Pat Cummins, who missed the second Test after being a close contact of a COVID-19 case. He replaces Michael Neser.

Fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood again missed out as he continues to recover from a side strain.

Jhye Richardson, who took five wickets in England’s second innings at Adelaide, is still sore from his efforts, with Boland replacing him to become the third Australian debutant this series.