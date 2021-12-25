World Athletics sets new standards for athletic shoes

Reuters





The sole thicknesses for all athletic shoes in track and field events would be simplified to a stack height of 20mm from Nov. 1, 2024, World Athletics said on Thursday.

Current regulations allow for shoes to have maximum thickness from 20mm to 25mm depending on the event, while it can go up to 40mm for road races.

World Athletics said the timeline was designed to give shoe manufacturers enough notice after they had made “significant investment” in shoes to meet the previous rules.

Shoe technology has been in the spotlight since records started to tumble, with the governing body trying to draw a line between innovation and giving athletes an unfair advantage.

Norwegian 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm shaved 0.76 of a second from his own world record at the Tokyo Olympics — a significant margin in a one-lap race — and warned that shoe technology was hurting athletes’ credibility.

World Athletics also said athletic shoes must not contain any embedded “sensing or intelligent” technology, with the new rules and regulations set to be in place from Jan. 1.