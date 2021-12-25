The sole thicknesses for all athletic shoes in track and field events would be simplified to a stack height of 20mm from Nov. 1, 2024, World Athletics said on Thursday.
Current regulations allow for shoes to have maximum thickness from 20mm to 25mm depending on the event, while it can go up to 40mm for road races.
World Athletics said the timeline was designed to give shoe manufacturers enough notice after they had made “significant investment” in shoes to meet the previous rules.
Shoe technology has been in the spotlight since records started to tumble, with the governing body trying to draw a line between innovation and giving athletes an unfair advantage.
Norwegian 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm shaved 0.76 of a second from his own world record at the Tokyo Olympics — a significant margin in a one-lap race — and warned that shoe technology was hurting athletes’ credibility.
World Athletics also said athletic shoes must not contain any embedded “sensing or intelligent” technology, with the new rules and regulations set to be in place from Jan. 1.
WTA UNCONVINCED: Peng told a Singaporean newspaper that she has ‘always been very free,’ but the WTA said it remains ‘steadfast’ in calling ‘for a full, fair’ investigation’ Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday denied alleging that a senior Chinese Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted she is living freely, in her first media interview since her accusations triggered concerns for her safety. The comments did not ease worries at the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which yesterday said that it still had “significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.” In a post last month on Sina Weibo, Peng alleged that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli, who is in his 70s, coerced her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several
Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Sunday won the men’s singles title at the Maia 2-ATP Challenge in Portugal, defeating Nuno Borges of the host country. Tseng, 20, fought back after losing the first set to upset Borges 5-7, 7-5, 6-2, and claim his maiden ATP Challenger title. The victory made Tseng the latest Taiwanese player to win an ATP Challenger men’s singles title after Jimmy Wang, Lu Yen-hsun and Jason Jung. Tseng, who was world No. 232 last week, saw his ranking rise to a career-high 188, the latest ATP rankings released yesterday showed. The Taiwanese player also earned a wild card into the Australian
Ethiopian runners yesterday won the men’s and women’s divisions of the annual Taipei Marathon: Demeke Kasaw won the men’s title in the 42km race with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, 42 seconds, while Alemtsehay Asefa took the women’s title in 2:30:44. Only 12 elite international runners competed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Finishing sixth in the men’s division with a time of 2:23:13, Chou Ting-yin was the first Taiwanese to cross the finish line, while Tsao Chun-yu, the first Taiwanese female runner to finish, took fourth in the women’s division with a time of 2:33:51. After the race, Chou told reporters that
BREAKING THROUGH: In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai never made it further than the quarter-finals, and a win today would cap a stellar year Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the final of the women’s singles at the BWF World Championships in Spain after edging out world No. 9 He Bingjiao of China. The top-seeded Tai, ranked world No. 1, outlasted the eighth-seeded He 21-17, 13-21, 21-14 in a semi-final match that lasted 57 minutes, leaving her one away from her first world title. In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai had never made it further than the quarter-finals, losing in that round five times in a row, including to He in 2018. The 27-year-old Taiwanese had also never advanced further than the round