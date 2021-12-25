Titans rally to defeat 49ers 20-17

AP, NASHVILLE, Tennessee





Coach Mike Vrabel heard that his banged-up Tennessee Titans were being written off after the left side of their offensive line was ruled out a day before hosting the streaking San Francisco 49ers.

Then they lost their backup left tackle to a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday morning, forcing them to use their 52nd different starter and 88th player this season.

“We’re not dead yet,” Vrabel said.

The Tennessee Titans’ A.J. Brown, right, catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by the San Francisco 49ers’ Josh Norman in the second half of their NFL game in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday. Photo: AP

Randy Bullock on Thursday booted a 44-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining, and the Titans rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the 49ers 20-17.

The Titans (10-5) are a win or an Indianapolis Colts loss away from clinching their second straight American Football Conference (AFC) South title, despite losing three of their past four games to drop from the AFC’s top seed to third. They are now second.

Indianapolis plays Arizona today.

Ryan Tannehill threw for just 40 yards in the first half, but finished with 209 yards and a touchdown for Tennessee.

A.J. Brown caught 11 passes for 145 yards hours after being activated off injured reserve, and his 18-yard touchdown catch gave Tennessee a 17-10 lead early in the fourth.

“It was all on us and we just had to make a play,” Brown said. “Then we had to make another play. That was the mindset. Just come out here and make plays, so that’s what we did.”

The Titans also picked off two passes, sacked Jimmy Garoppolo twice and forced the Niners to turn it over on downs once.

San Francisco had one final chance. Garoppolo completed a 16-yard pass to Pro Bowl receiver Deebo Samuel, who fumbled, starting three laterals before Jayon Brown finally tackled Brandon Aiyuk to end the game.

The 49ers (8-7) lost for the second time in seven games as they try to hold onto a wild-card berth in the National Football Conference (NFC). Their loss ensured a playoff berth for the Dallas Cowboys, who can clinch the NFC East with a win over Washington tomorrow.