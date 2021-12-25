Coach Mike Vrabel heard that his banged-up Tennessee Titans were being written off after the left side of their offensive line was ruled out a day before hosting the streaking San Francisco 49ers.
Then they lost their backup left tackle to a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday morning, forcing them to use their 52nd different starter and 88th player this season.
“We’re not dead yet,” Vrabel said.
Photo: AP
Randy Bullock on Thursday booted a 44-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining, and the Titans rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the 49ers 20-17.
The Titans (10-5) are a win or an Indianapolis Colts loss away from clinching their second straight American Football Conference (AFC) South title, despite losing three of their past four games to drop from the AFC’s top seed to third. They are now second.
Indianapolis plays Arizona today.
Ryan Tannehill threw for just 40 yards in the first half, but finished with 209 yards and a touchdown for Tennessee.
A.J. Brown caught 11 passes for 145 yards hours after being activated off injured reserve, and his 18-yard touchdown catch gave Tennessee a 17-10 lead early in the fourth.
“It was all on us and we just had to make a play,” Brown said. “Then we had to make another play. That was the mindset. Just come out here and make plays, so that’s what we did.”
The Titans also picked off two passes, sacked Jimmy Garoppolo twice and forced the Niners to turn it over on downs once.
San Francisco had one final chance. Garoppolo completed a 16-yard pass to Pro Bowl receiver Deebo Samuel, who fumbled, starting three laterals before Jayon Brown finally tackled Brandon Aiyuk to end the game.
The 49ers (8-7) lost for the second time in seven games as they try to hold onto a wild-card berth in the National Football Conference (NFC). Their loss ensured a playoff berth for the Dallas Cowboys, who can clinch the NFC East with a win over Washington tomorrow.
WTA UNCONVINCED: Peng told a Singaporean newspaper that she has ‘always been very free,’ but the WTA said it remains ‘steadfast’ in calling ‘for a full, fair’ investigation’ Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday denied alleging that a senior Chinese Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted she is living freely, in her first media interview since her accusations triggered concerns for her safety. The comments did not ease worries at the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which yesterday said that it still had “significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.” In a post last month on Sina Weibo, Peng alleged that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli, who is in his 70s, coerced her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several
Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Sunday won the men’s singles title at the Maia 2-ATP Challenge in Portugal, defeating Nuno Borges of the host country. Tseng, 20, fought back after losing the first set to upset Borges 5-7, 7-5, 6-2, and claim his maiden ATP Challenger title. The victory made Tseng the latest Taiwanese player to win an ATP Challenger men’s singles title after Jimmy Wang, Lu Yen-hsun and Jason Jung. Tseng, who was world No. 232 last week, saw his ranking rise to a career-high 188, the latest ATP rankings released yesterday showed. The Taiwanese player also earned a wild card into the Australian
Ethiopian runners yesterday won the men’s and women’s divisions of the annual Taipei Marathon: Demeke Kasaw won the men’s title in the 42km race with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, 42 seconds, while Alemtsehay Asefa took the women’s title in 2:30:44. Only 12 elite international runners competed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Finishing sixth in the men’s division with a time of 2:23:13, Chou Ting-yin was the first Taiwanese to cross the finish line, while Tsao Chun-yu, the first Taiwanese female runner to finish, took fourth in the women’s division with a time of 2:33:51. After the race, Chou told reporters that
BREAKING THROUGH: In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai never made it further than the quarter-finals, and a win today would cap a stellar year Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the final of the women’s singles at the BWF World Championships in Spain after edging out world No. 9 He Bingjiao of China. The top-seeded Tai, ranked world No. 1, outlasted the eighth-seeded He 21-17, 13-21, 21-14 in a semi-final match that lasted 57 minutes, leaving her one away from her first world title. In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai had never made it further than the quarter-finals, losing in that round five times in a row, including to He in 2018. The 27-year-old Taiwanese had also never advanced further than the round