The US on Wednesday scored a famous and deserved Twenty20 triumph over Ireland to get the most important series in their history off to the best possible start.
A brilliant 65 from Gajanand Singh helped the hosts reach a competitive 188-6 in their 20 overs, and some disciplined bowling from Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan helped keep Ireland at bay to secure an opening victory in the five-game set, the first US home series ever against a Test-playing nation.
The US, wanting to compete at the highest level, need more performances like this to stand them in good stead moving forward.
Ireland had never lost to a US side coming into the clash, thrashing them four times in Twenty20 World Cup qualifier tournaments from 2010 to 2015.
However, the visitors were distinctly second best in Florida, as the US notched their best-ever win against a Test-playing nation in the Twenty20 format.
“This is a good start,” said spinner Nisarg Patel, who bowled well in taking 2-27.
“We’ve been playing well for the last year and a half. Winning against bigger teams like Ireland will send out a good message across the country and the world,” he said.
“Hopefully we can keep it going,” he added.
It was the first of five games — two Twenty20s and three one-day internationals — between the sides, with Ireland’s arrival in the US complicated by COVID-19 cases in the camp.
Reaching the World Cup in either format, as well as possibly competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, remains the US’ aim, while moves are well underway to establish a US professional competition, Major League Cricket, within the next two years.
Young players are also being produced, with 18-year-old Ritwk Behera, born in Rockville, Maryland, and New Jersey native Yasir Mohammad the only players in the starting XI at the Broward County Stadium who were born in the US.
Skipper Patel’s side were desperate to make a strong start and show the lively couple of hundred fans in attendance as well as the International Cricket Council, the sport’s global governing body, the team was deserving of future high-profile series.
Early stages against a new-look Ireland side aiming to bounce back from a disappointing Twenty20 World Cup showing were a struggle for the US team, which slumped to 16-4 quickly, which included losing captain Patel to the second ball of the match.
However, a brilliant fifth-wicket stand between Singh and Sushant Modani helped turn the tide for the hosts.
