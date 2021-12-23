After crash brings death threats, Latifi speaks out

Reuters





Canadian Nicholas Latifi on Tuesday spoke out after receiving death threats and online abuse over a crash at the Dec. 12 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that led to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen winning the Formula One title and Lewis Hamilton missing out.

The Williams driver brought out the safety car late in the race, with a change in procedure giving Verstappen the opportunity to pass Mercedes’ Hamilton on the final lap.

Before the crash, Hamilton had been heading for a record eighth title.

Latifi said in a statement on his Web site that he had decided to address the issue of abuse after staying off social media to let things settle down.

He said that he hoped to spark another conversation about the “drastic consequences” of online bullying.

“I’ve received thousands of messages to my social media accounts... Most have been supportive, but there’s been a lot of hate and abuse, too,” the 26-year-old said.

“As we’ve seen time and time again, across all different sports, it only takes one incident at the wrong time to have things completely blown out of proportion and bring out the worst in people who are so-called ‘fans’ of the sport,” Latifi said.

“What shocked me was the extreme tone of the hate, abuse and even the death threats I received,” he added.

Latifi said that he had apologized to his team for the crash and that the rest was out of his control.

He said that he was no stranger to negative comments about his performance and that having a thick skin was part of being an athlete.

“But many of the comments I received last week crossed the line into something far more extreme. It concerns me how somebody else might react if this same level of abuse was ever directed at them,” he added.

Last week, Verstappen spoke out in Latifi’s defense, saying that accidents were just a part of motor racing and it would be unfair to blame the Canadian.