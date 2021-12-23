Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi on Tuesday ended a 43-match goal drought in Serie A to cap a routine 2-0 win over struggling Cagliari, which lifted the Turin club to fifth in the table.
The Italy winger drilled a shot into the far corner in the 83rd minute to celebrate his first league goal since July 26 last year, a run of 513 days.
It came after Moise Kean headed home the opener in the first half to set Juventus on course for a victory that extends second-bottom Cagliari’s winless league run to 11 matches.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The Old Lady climbed into fifth place on 34 points, registering in the process their fourth clean sheet in the past five league outings.
After a two-week winter break, Juventus face league clashes with SSC Napoli, AS Roma and AC Milan in January, before facing Atalanta BC on Feb. 12.
“It is fun when you get to these moments in the season. We have done well in the last few games, but January is an important month,” Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri told DAZN.
“I would be happy to get to the end of February with this distance from the teams at the top, because between now and then we have to play all the top teams,” Allegri said. “Then they will face each other and we will have a better fixture schedule.”
Kean started in the absence of injured top-scorer Paulo Dybala and provided Juventus’ greatest threat in the first half, thumping a header off the post from a Juan Cuadrado cross after 10 minutes.
The 21-year-old made the breakthrough when a Bernardeschi shot was deflected into his path and he reacted quickly to head the ball back across the goal and beyond Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.
Cagliari threatened after the break and saw two big chances go begging, as Dalbert skewed a finish wide from 6m before Joao Pedro’s powerful header was palmed over by Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.
The visitors were made to pay for their profligacy when Bernardeschi fired home in the 83rd minute.
EFL CUP
AP, LONDON
Even after scoring a hat-trick for Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah was momentarily upstaged on Tuesday by another academy graduate, although it is not often that a teenager scores on his debut. Eleven minutes after coming off the bench, Charlie Patino completed a 5-1 victory over Sunderland to send Arsenal into the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.
The stoppage-time goal at the Emirates Stadium saw the 18-year-old midfielder prod in a shot, after Nicolas Pepe rolled the ball into the penalty area.
Pepe was also Arsenal’s second scorer in the first half, after Nketiah netted the opener from close range in the 17th minute against the third-tier side.
A back-heeled flick by Nketiah restored Arsenal’s two-goal advantage four minutes into the second half.
Nketiah completed his treble in the 58th minute after getting on the end of a Pepe cross.
WTA UNCONVINCED: Peng told a Singaporean newspaper that she has ‘always been very free,’ but the WTA said it remains ‘steadfast’ in calling ‘for a full, fair’ investigation’ Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday denied alleging that a senior Chinese Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted she is living freely, in her first media interview since her accusations triggered concerns for her safety. The comments did not ease worries at the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which yesterday said that it still had “significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.” In a post last month on Sina Weibo, Peng alleged that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli, who is in his 70s, coerced her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying is guaranteed a medal at the World Championships in Spain after a quarter-final win against India’s P.V. Sindhu yesterday. Tai has never won a World Championship medal, having never advanced past the quarters. She reversed that with a composed 21-17, 21-13 win in 42 minutes at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marin in Huelva. The world No. 1 said that she was satisfied with her play. “More than winning the World Championships medal, I’m happy with the way I played,” Tai told the Badminton World Federation Web site. “I didn’t have a lot of mistakes and that makes me very
Ethiopian runners yesterday won the men’s and women’s divisions of the annual Taipei Marathon: Demeke Kasaw won the men’s title in the 42km race with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, 42 seconds, while Alemtsehay Asefa took the women’s title in 2:30:44. Only 12 elite international runners competed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Finishing sixth in the men’s division with a time of 2:23:13, Chou Ting-yin was the first Taiwanese to cross the finish line, while Tsao Chun-yu, the first Taiwanese female runner to finish, took fourth in the women’s division with a time of 2:33:51. After the race, Chou told reporters that
BREAKING THROUGH: In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai never made it further than the quarter-finals, and a win today would cap a stellar year Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the final of the women’s singles at the BWF World Championships in Spain after edging out world No. 9 He Bingjiao of China. The top-seeded Tai, ranked world No. 1, outlasted the eighth-seeded He 21-17, 13-21, 21-14 in a semi-final match that lasted 57 minutes, leaving her one away from her first world title. In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai had never made it further than the quarter-finals, losing in that round five times in a row, including to He in 2018. The 27-year-old Taiwanese had also never advanced further than the round