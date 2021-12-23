World Athletics president Sebastian Coe on Tuesday said that he is “philosophically opposed” to boycotts and prefers dialogue as a means to work through issues after the Diamond League announced the addition of a second event in China next year.
The Diamond League announced that Shenzhen would host a second meet in China next season on Aug. 6, after the July 30 event in Shanghai.
The US, Britain and Australia are among governments that have announced a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games over China’s human rights record, a stand that China has dismissed as “political posturing.”
Photo: AP
Sports in China are also under the microscope following tennis player Peng Shuai saying in an interview on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, after the Women’s Tennis Association said it would suspend tournaments in the country due to concerns in the wake of her allegations against Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier and member of the party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee.
Speaking after the decision to add another event in China, Coe said: “We are concerned for the welfare of all athletes. I believe all athletes should be free to voice their concerns and sports should never flinch from making those points.”
“But it is still better to have open dialogue and sporting relationships than pulling up the drawbridge,” he added.
Briton Coe won 1,500m gold at the 1980 Moscow Games when 66 countries, led by the US, boycotted the event, and again four years later at the Los Angeles Games, when Russia, the Eastern bloc and its allies responded in kind.
“I’m philosophically opposed to sporting boycotts,” Coe said. “I experienced them and they tend not to achieve what they set out to achieve.”
