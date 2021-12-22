SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SWIMMING

Maggie MacNeil sets record

Canada’s Maggie MacNeil on Monday set a short-course world record in the women’s 50m backstroke to win gold at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi. MacNeil, who won 100m butterfly gold at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 25.27 seconds to shave 0.33 seconds off Kira Toussaint’s mark. “If you would have told me my first world record would be backstroke, I wouldn’t have believed you, but it’s nice to get that out of way, and hopefully tomorrow I also have something in the 100m fly as well,” MacNeil said. Fellow Canadian Kylie Masse took silver, while Sweden’s Louise Hansson bagged bronze.

SOCCER

Pep eyes off-field antics

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he keeps a close eye on players during the festive season, and those who do not behave properly off the field would be dropped. Jack Grealish and Phil Foden played in City’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United in the middle of last week, but both were unused substitutes in the 4-0 victory at Newcastle United on Sunday, with Guardiola saying the decision to drop them was not to keep the squad fresh. The Telegraph newspaper published a picture of the England duo on a night out after the Leeds game. “No, not rotation. I decided on this team because they deserved to play ... and not the other ones,” Guardiola said. “At Christmas time I pay a lot of attention to behavior on and off the pitch, and when off the pitch isn’t proper, they’re not going to play.”

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal has COVID-19

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Monday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, putting in doubt his participation in the Australian Open next month where he was expected to make his comeback to major competition after months of injury. The Spanish former world No. 1 said he took a test when he returned to Spain from Abu Dhabi where he took part in an exhibition tournament last week, his first since August due to a foot injury. “I am going through some unpleasant moments, but I trust that I will improve little by little. I am now confined at home and have informed the people who had been in contact with me,” he wrote on Twitter. “As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution,” he wrote.

FOOTBALL

Carlson saves Raiders

Daniel Carlson on Monday kicked a 48-yard (43.9m) field goal on the final play to give the Las Vegas Raiders a 16-14 victory at the Cleveland Browns, boosting their NFL playoff hopes. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 25 of 38 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown, and drove Vegas 41 yards on eight plays in the dying seconds to set up Carlson’s winning effort. The Raiders improved to 7-7, while the Browns fell to 7-7, leaving both clubs one game out of the last American Conference playoff spot. “We still have a chance. We’re still in it,” Carr said. “We’re playing meaningful games in December and I’m thankful for that.” In Monday’s other game, Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, and the Minnesota Vikings improved to 7-7 by defeating the Chicago Bears 17-9, moving into the seventh and final National Conference playoff spot based on tie-breakers.