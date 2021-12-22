SWIMMING
Maggie MacNeil sets record
Canada’s Maggie MacNeil on Monday set a short-course world record in the women’s 50m backstroke to win gold at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi. MacNeil, who won 100m butterfly gold at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 25.27 seconds to shave 0.33 seconds off Kira Toussaint’s mark. “If you would have told me my first world record would be backstroke, I wouldn’t have believed you, but it’s nice to get that out of way, and hopefully tomorrow I also have something in the 100m fly as well,” MacNeil said. Fellow Canadian Kylie Masse took silver, while Sweden’s Louise Hansson bagged bronze.
SOCCER
Pep eyes off-field antics
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he keeps a close eye on players during the festive season, and those who do not behave properly off the field would be dropped. Jack Grealish and Phil Foden played in City’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United in the middle of last week, but both were unused substitutes in the 4-0 victory at Newcastle United on Sunday, with Guardiola saying the decision to drop them was not to keep the squad fresh. The Telegraph newspaper published a picture of the England duo on a night out after the Leeds game. “No, not rotation. I decided on this team because they deserved to play ... and not the other ones,” Guardiola said. “At Christmas time I pay a lot of attention to behavior on and off the pitch, and when off the pitch isn’t proper, they’re not going to play.”
TENNIS
Rafael Nadal has COVID-19
Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Monday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, putting in doubt his participation in the Australian Open next month where he was expected to make his comeback to major competition after months of injury. The Spanish former world No. 1 said he took a test when he returned to Spain from Abu Dhabi where he took part in an exhibition tournament last week, his first since August due to a foot injury. “I am going through some unpleasant moments, but I trust that I will improve little by little. I am now confined at home and have informed the people who had been in contact with me,” he wrote on Twitter. “As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution,” he wrote.
FOOTBALL
Carlson saves Raiders
Daniel Carlson on Monday kicked a 48-yard (43.9m) field goal on the final play to give the Las Vegas Raiders a 16-14 victory at the Cleveland Browns, boosting their NFL playoff hopes. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 25 of 38 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown, and drove Vegas 41 yards on eight plays in the dying seconds to set up Carlson’s winning effort. The Raiders improved to 7-7, while the Browns fell to 7-7, leaving both clubs one game out of the last American Conference playoff spot. “We still have a chance. We’re still in it,” Carr said. “We’re playing meaningful games in December and I’m thankful for that.” In Monday’s other game, Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, and the Minnesota Vikings improved to 7-7 by defeating the Chicago Bears 17-9, moving into the seventh and final National Conference playoff spot based on tie-breakers.
WTA UNCONVINCED: Peng told a Singaporean newspaper that she has ‘always been very free,’ but the WTA said it remains ‘steadfast’ in calling ‘for a full, fair’ investigation’ Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday denied alleging that a senior Chinese Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted she is living freely, in her first media interview since her accusations triggered concerns for her safety. The comments did not ease worries at the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which yesterday said that it still had “significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.” In a post last month on Sina Weibo, Peng alleged that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli, who is in his 70s, coerced her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying is guaranteed a medal at the World Championships in Spain after a quarter-final win against India’s P.V. Sindhu yesterday. Tai has never won a World Championship medal, having never advanced past the quarters. She reversed that with a composed 21-17, 21-13 win in 42 minutes at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marin in Huelva. The world No. 1 said that she was satisfied with her play. “More than winning the World Championships medal, I’m happy with the way I played,” Tai told the Badminton World Federation Web site. “I didn’t have a lot of mistakes and that makes me very
Ethiopian runners yesterday won the men’s and women’s divisions of the annual Taipei Marathon: Demeke Kasaw won the men’s title in the 42km race with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, 42 seconds, while Alemtsehay Asefa took the women’s title in 2:30:44. Only 12 elite international runners competed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Finishing sixth in the men’s division with a time of 2:23:13, Chou Ting-yin was the first Taiwanese to cross the finish line, while Tsao Chun-yu, the first Taiwanese female runner to finish, took fourth in the women’s division with a time of 2:33:51. After the race, Chou told reporters that
BREAKING THROUGH: In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai never made it further than the quarter-finals, and a win today would cap a stellar year Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the final of the women’s singles at the BWF World Championships in Spain after edging out world No. 9 He Bingjiao of China. The top-seeded Tai, ranked world No. 1, outlasted the eighth-seeded He 21-17, 13-21, 21-14 in a semi-final match that lasted 57 minutes, leaving her one away from her first world title. In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai had never made it further than the quarter-finals, losing in that round five times in a row, including to He in 2018. The 27-year-old Taiwanese had also never advanced further than the round