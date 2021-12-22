English Premier League clubs on Monday decided against a temporary halt to the season, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases that has forced mass postponements and threatened to derail the season.
Just four of the weekend’s scheduled 10 games went ahead as the UK battles record numbers of positive cases due to the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
The Premier League board has been considering applications for postponements on a case-by-case basis, but there has been criticism over the decisionmaking process, with fears it jeopardizes the sporting integrity of the competition.
There had been talk of a potential “firebreaker,” with suggestions that the middle round of the festive fixtures from Tuesday to Thursday next week could be postponed.
However, after a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives from the 20 clubs, the English top flight on Monday said that games would continue through the busy festive season.
“It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting today that while recognizing a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the league’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible,” the Premier League said in a statement.
“The health and well-being of all concerned remains our priority and the league will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution,” it said.
The statement also said that 84 percent of players had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Chelsea, who have fallen six points behind leaders Manchester City at the top of the table, asked to have Sunday’s match at Wolverhampton Wanderers called off, but their plea was rejected, despite seven positive COVID-19 cases.
Title-chasing Liverpool also stumbled in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur, with a number of key players absent with the virus.
“We were put in a huge risk of health and safety to the players, not just because of COVID, but also physically,” Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said on Sunday.
“From a medical point of view, I’m very worried because we have had four consecutive days of positive tests in the squad,” he said. “How will this stop if we carry on and pretend it’s not happening? This is my opinion and it’s the medical opinion, but it’s not the opinion of the Premier League, so we have to play.”
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called for more transparency regarding the decisionmaking process.
The Gunners were forced to play at Brentford on the opening weekend of the season despite four players testing positive, and they lost 2-0.
