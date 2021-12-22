Joel Embiid on Monday scored 41 points and powered an undermanned Philadelphia 76ers squad to victory at the Boston Celtics, while Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled the NBA return of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
Cameroonian big man Embiid also delivered 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocked shots and his last of two steals in the dying seconds to deny the Celtics a chance at a tying three-pointer in driving the 76ers past Boston 108-103.
The impressive all-around performance, together with 26 points by Seth Curry and 25 by Tobias Harris, enabled the Sixers (16-15) to snap a three-game losing skid, despite not having Shake Milton due to COVID-19 protocols and Tyrese Maxey because of a quad injury.
“I thought we had a calm tonight,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “The guys were in a great mental place. They really wanted it. You could sense it.”
Jaylen Brown led Boston (15-16) with 30 points.
At Memphis, Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seized command down the stretch and finished with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Thunder over the Grizzlies 102-99.
It was a measure of revenge for Oklahoma City. Memphis had beaten the Thunder by an NBA-record 73 points, 152-79, on the same court earlier this month.
Morant, Memphis’ scoring and assist leader, ended a 12-game layoff for a left-knee sprain and had 16 points and eight assists, but could not inspire the Grizzlies.
“I was really trusting my knee,” Morant said.
Morant’s jumper put Memphis ahead 95-94, but Gilgeous-Alexander passed to Josh Giddey for an uncontested layup, then scored one of his own and followed with a steal and two free throws to give the Thunder a 100-95 edge, and Memphis missed a desperation half-court three-pointer at the buzzer.
“We executed well on defense,” said Giddey, who had 19 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. “We knew our coverages and we stuck with them well.”
Meanwhile, French center Rudy Gobert scored 23 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to push the Utah Jazz past the visiting Charlotte Hornets 112-102.
Gobert made a career-high 15 free throws in 16 trips to the line and matched a career best with his sixth game in one season of 20 or more rebounds.
In San Francisco, Stephen Curry scored a game-high 30 points and Draymond Green delivered a triple double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as well as contributing two blocked shots and two steals in the Golden State Warriors’ 113-98 victory over visiting Sacramento Kings.
Golden State became the first NBA club to 25 wins this season and at 25-6 moved within percentage points of the Phoenix Suns for the league’s best record.
In Los Angeles, the San Antonio Spurs’ Dejounte Murray unleashed another triple-double with 24 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds to spark the Spurs to a 116-92 victory over their hosts, the Clippers, while DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Coby White added 24 off the bench to lead the Chicago Bulls over visiting Houston Rockets 133-118.
Orlando Magic’s scheduled contest at the Toronto Raptors was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
