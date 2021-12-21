SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Raducanu win BBC award

Tennis player Emma Raducanu was on Sunday voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year, receiving British sport’s annual individual accolade as a reward for her remarkable US Open triumph. Raducanu stunned the sporting world in September when she became the first qualifier to win a major after beating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the final at Flushing Meadows. The 19-year-old was also the first British woman to claim a major title since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977. “I’ve watched Sports Personality of the Year growing up, and it’s an honor to be amongst those past winners,” said Raducanu, who also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon this year on her Grand Slam debut.

ICE HOCKEY

NHL halts cross-border play

The NHL on Sunday suspended all games involving cross-border travel between Canada and the US, putting in doubt players’ ability to participate in the Beijing Olympics. The league was to take a three-week break in February so players could participate in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014, but with close to 40 games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the league might have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said it expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. Officials postponed about a dozen cross-border games from yesterday to Thursday on top of two dozen contests already shelved due to COVID-19 concerns.

SOCCER

Racist abuse halts game

A third-division soccer game in Germany was on Sunday abandoned due to racist abuse directed at a visiting player. Referee Nicolas Winter initially stopped the game between hosts MSV Duisburg and Osnabruck in the 35th minute after monkey chants aimed at Osnabruck forward Aaron Opoku. “There was a corner for Osnabruck, and when the player wanted to take it, there were monkey sounds from the stands. He noticed it immediately and so did the assistant. Both of them described it to me,” Winter said. Osnabruck did not want to play on and the game was called off about 10 minutes later. The score at the time was 0-0. “The guy is in bits and everyone — the whole team — is distraught. Honestly, we are too after this incredible incident,” Duisburg press officer Martin Haltermann told Magenta TV. “We’re all pretty speechless at the moment.”

MOTOR RACING

Rosberg team wins E series

Nico Rosberg’s team on Sunday beat Lewis Hamilton’s to become the first champions of the new electric off-road Extreme E series. The contest between the former Formula One teammates and world champions-turned-owners, neither of whom drove, was settled in a final “Jurassic X Prix” in southern England. Rosberg X Racing’s Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor finished fourth in the event won by X44 drivers Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez to finish level on points, but ahead 3-1 on wins. JBXE, the team of 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button, finished third overall. “We came into Extreme E to raise awareness of climate change, and promote sustainability, but also as a racing team we want to win and so we will remember this feeling forever,” Rosberg said.