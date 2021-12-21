TENNIS
Raducanu win BBC award
Tennis player Emma Raducanu was on Sunday voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year, receiving British sport’s annual individual accolade as a reward for her remarkable US Open triumph. Raducanu stunned the sporting world in September when she became the first qualifier to win a major after beating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the final at Flushing Meadows. The 19-year-old was also the first British woman to claim a major title since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977. “I’ve watched Sports Personality of the Year growing up, and it’s an honor to be amongst those past winners,” said Raducanu, who also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon this year on her Grand Slam debut.
ICE HOCKEY
NHL halts cross-border play
The NHL on Sunday suspended all games involving cross-border travel between Canada and the US, putting in doubt players’ ability to participate in the Beijing Olympics. The league was to take a three-week break in February so players could participate in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014, but with close to 40 games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the league might have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said it expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. Officials postponed about a dozen cross-border games from yesterday to Thursday on top of two dozen contests already shelved due to COVID-19 concerns.
SOCCER
Racist abuse halts game
A third-division soccer game in Germany was on Sunday abandoned due to racist abuse directed at a visiting player. Referee Nicolas Winter initially stopped the game between hosts MSV Duisburg and Osnabruck in the 35th minute after monkey chants aimed at Osnabruck forward Aaron Opoku. “There was a corner for Osnabruck, and when the player wanted to take it, there were monkey sounds from the stands. He noticed it immediately and so did the assistant. Both of them described it to me,” Winter said. Osnabruck did not want to play on and the game was called off about 10 minutes later. The score at the time was 0-0. “The guy is in bits and everyone — the whole team — is distraught. Honestly, we are too after this incredible incident,” Duisburg press officer Martin Haltermann told Magenta TV. “We’re all pretty speechless at the moment.”
MOTOR RACING
Rosberg team wins E series
Nico Rosberg’s team on Sunday beat Lewis Hamilton’s to become the first champions of the new electric off-road Extreme E series. The contest between the former Formula One teammates and world champions-turned-owners, neither of whom drove, was settled in a final “Jurassic X Prix” in southern England. Rosberg X Racing’s Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor finished fourth in the event won by X44 drivers Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez to finish level on points, but ahead 3-1 on wins. JBXE, the team of 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button, finished third overall. “We came into Extreme E to raise awareness of climate change, and promote sustainability, but also as a racing team we want to win and so we will remember this feeling forever,” Rosberg said.
Calvin Cheng broke records in his native Singapore and his career as a long jumper was starting to take off internationally, but then came national service. Now 31 and a lawyer, Cheng cannot help but wonder what could have been. “Unfortunately, I just was not able to get the time off to train,” Cheng said. “That was when I decided that it just wasn’t worth it, and that was when I gave up.” Singaporeans are required to spend two years in the military, police or emergency services upon turning 18, a decades-old policy that leaders say remains necessary to defend the city-state. However, critics
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying is guaranteed a medal at the World Championships in Spain after a quarter-final win against India’s P.V. Sindhu yesterday. Tai has never won a World Championship medal, having never advanced past the quarters. She reversed that with a composed 21-17, 21-13 win in 42 minutes at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marin in Huelva. The world No. 1 said that she was satisfied with her play. “More than winning the World Championships medal, I’m happy with the way I played,” Tai told the Badminton World Federation Web site. “I didn’t have a lot of mistakes and that makes me very
BREAKING THROUGH: In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai never made it further than the quarter-finals, and a win today would cap a stellar year Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the final of the women’s singles at the BWF World Championships in Spain after edging out world No. 9 He Bingjiao of China. The top-seeded Tai, ranked world No. 1, outlasted the eighth-seeded He 21-17, 13-21, 21-14 in a semi-final match that lasted 57 minutes, leaving her one away from her first world title. In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai had never made it further than the quarter-finals, losing in that round five times in a row, including to He in 2018. The 27-year-old Taiwanese had also never advanced further than the round
‘STOKED’: Lucas Chianca and partner Kai Lenny took turns surfing and driving the Jet Ski to get each other into the waves, winning the Best Team award a second time Brazil’s Lucas Chianca and France’s Justine Dupont on Monday claimed victories at the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge, as high-performance big wave surfing took a leap forward in perfect, giant surf in Portugal. The specialty event saw surfers whipped into the towering waves by Jet Skis, using small, weighted surfboards and footstraps to help navigate the bump and chop. For decades, surfers dreamed of transferring the tight turns, tube rides and aerial maneuvers possible on smaller waves to giant canvases, and from the first wave of the event, it was clear that time had come. Towed into a 12m to 15m peak by his