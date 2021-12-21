Australia powers through day 5 to clinch 2nd Test

AFP, ADELAIDE, Australia





Australia yesterday ground down a battling England to win the second Test in Adelaide and go 2-0 up in the Ashes series, leaving the visitors’ dreams of winning back the hallowed urn in tatters.

England resumed day five of the pink ball Test in deep trouble at 82 for four chasing a massive 468 to win, needing a miracle to salvage a draw. They gamely hung on into the final session, fighting a desperate rearguard action until ultimately crumbling to be all out for 192, crashing to a 275-run defeat.

Jhye Richardson was the pick of the attack with 5-42.

From second left, Australia’s Steven Smith, Alex Carey and David Warner celebrate taking the wicket of England’s Jos Buttler on the fifth day of the second Test of the Ashes at the Adelaide Oval in Australia yesterday. Photo: Reuters

England slumped by nine wickets in the first Test at Brisbane, and the loss this week means their hopes of winning back a trophy they last secured on Australian turf in 2010-2011 are all but over.

Joe Root’s men head to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test starting on Sunday knowing that the only instance of a team coming from 2-0 down to win the Ashes was Donald Bradman’s Australia way back in 1936-1937.

With Root, the world’s No. 1 Test batsmen, removed by Mitchell Starc in the final over on Sunday evening, England’s hopes appeared to rest with allrounder Ben Stokes.

The 30-year-old has so often rescued his team, with memories of his match-winning exploits against Australia at Headingley in 2019 to keep that series alive still fresh.

Trying to nurse England’s batting through 90 overs against Australia’s relentless bowling was too big a task, even for him.

He put his head down and lasted 77 balls for 12 runs before Nathan Lyon struck. The umpire initially gave the LBW shout not out, but Australia reviewed and it was shown to be plumb in front.

Ollie Pope lasted only seven balls, edging to Steve Smith at slip off Starc, out for four to go with his disappointing first innings’ five.

Jos Buttler (26) and Chris Woakes (44) dug in, frustrating Australia in a 61-run stand before Richardson clattered Woakes’ stumps.

Ollie Robinson made a dogged eight before Smith took his sixth catch of the match to dismiss him off Lyon, then Buttler incredibly fell after surviving nearly 35 overs by stepping on his own stumps.

Bowling coach Jon Lewis admitted they erred in picking an all-pace attack, conceding they misjudged conditions, expecting more swing and less spin.

“In hindsight, you might say we should have picked a different side,” he said, with returning veteran seamers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad claiming just five wickets between them.

“But at the time, we felt like we picked a team that would win the game,” Lewis added.