The US’ Bryce Bennett on Saturday sprang a surprise by claiming the first World Cup victory of his career in the men’s downhill at Val Gardena, Italy.
The 29-year-old claimed first place with a time of 2 minutes, 2.42 seconds, having previously never placed higher than fourth in 106 World Cup starts.
“Over the last few weeks, I’ve been thinking about what a win would mean. It’s everything I thought it would be,” Bennett said. “I’ve been skiing poorly through the last few races, and here I felt really good and I just let it flow. It’s just frustrating when you have bad training runs and bad races, but here, anything can happen for me.”
“I had a good plan,” Bennett added. “Honestly, my expectations were a top 10 and then, when I crossed the line and it was green, I was more than excited.”
Austria’s Otmar Striedinger was second, 0.14 seconds behind, while Niels Hintermann of Switzerland was 0.32 seconds off the pace in third, both marking their first podium finishes of the season.
Local favorite Dominik Paris of Italy narrowly missed out on a podium place with a fourth-place finish, while Switzerland’s Beat Feuz was fifth.
Prerace favorite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, who was gunning for a third consecutive Val Gardena downhill win, did not finish after a mistake ruined a lightning start in the upper section.
The next stage of the Italian block of World Cup races takes place in Alta Badia, Italy, with giant slaloms yesterday and today.
Calvin Cheng broke records in his native Singapore and his career as a long jumper was starting to take off internationally, but then came national service. Now 31 and a lawyer, Cheng cannot help but wonder what could have been. “Unfortunately, I just was not able to get the time off to train,” Cheng said. “That was when I decided that it just wasn’t worth it, and that was when I gave up.” Singaporeans are required to spend two years in the military, police or emergency services upon turning 18, a decades-old policy that leaders say remains necessary to defend the city-state. However, critics
‘STOKED’: Lucas Chianca and partner Kai Lenny took turns surfing and driving the Jet Ski to get each other into the waves, winning the Best Team award a second time Brazil’s Lucas Chianca and France’s Justine Dupont on Monday claimed victories at the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge, as high-performance big wave surfing took a leap forward in perfect, giant surf in Portugal. The specialty event saw surfers whipped into the towering waves by Jet Skis, using small, weighted surfboards and footstraps to help navigate the bump and chop. For decades, surfers dreamed of transferring the tight turns, tube rides and aerial maneuvers possible on smaller waves to giant canvases, and from the first wave of the event, it was clear that time had come. Towed into a 12m to 15m peak by his
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying is guaranteed a medal at the World Championships in Spain after a quarter-final win against India’s P.V. Sindhu yesterday. Tai has never won a World Championship medal, having never advanced past the quarters. She reversed that with a composed 21-17, 21-13 win in 42 minutes at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marin in Huelva. The world No. 1 said that she was satisfied with her play. “More than winning the World Championships medal, I’m happy with the way I played,” Tai told the Badminton World Federation Web site. “I didn’t have a lot of mistakes and that makes me very
BREAKING THROUGH: In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai never made it further than the quarter-finals, and a win today would cap a stellar year Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the final of the women’s singles at the BWF World Championships in Spain after edging out world No. 9 He Bingjiao of China. The top-seeded Tai, ranked world No. 1, outlasted the eighth-seeded He 21-17, 13-21, 21-14 in a semi-final match that lasted 57 minutes, leaving her one away from her first world title. In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai had never made it further than the quarter-finals, losing in that round five times in a row, including to He in 2018. The 27-year-old Taiwanese had also never advanced further than the round