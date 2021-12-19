Stephen Curry on Friday followed up his record-setting night earlier in the week with 30 points in Boston, as the Golden State Warriors held on to beat the Celtics 111-107.
Curry’s Warriors survived to win a tight game down the stretch after Golden State blew a 20-point lead against the undermanned Celtics.
One game after breaking Ray Allen’s all-time record for three-pointers, Curry was facing Allen’s former team at the Boston Garden arena.
Photo: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY
Curry nailed consecutive threes on his first two shots of the game, giving the Warriors an 11-point lead just four minutes in.
“We’re coming off the emotional roller-coaster ... a lot going on around the league,” said Curry, who made five threes, referring to his record-breaking Tuesday night and the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the NBA.
“You try not to get distracted by all the things that are outside the locker room,” he said.
Andrew Wiggins added 27 points, Andre Iguodala chipped in 12 points and Draymond Green tallied a team-high eight assists for the Warriors, who have won five of their last six games. Jayson Tatum had 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Boston, who have dropped five of their last seven.
Boston were missing starting center Al Horford and forwards Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez and Sam Hauser, all because of the league’s COVID-19 measures.
Celtics guard Dennis Schroder also missed the game with a non-COVID-19 illness. Boston guard Romeo Langford left the game with neck pain in the second quarter and did not return.
It was Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s 400th coaching victory over eight seasons.
“It means I’m incredibly lucky to coach a bunch of talented guys,” Kerr said.
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Timberwolves 110, Lakers 92
‧ Heat 115, Magic 105
‧ Nuggets 133, Hawks 115
‧ Pelicans 116, Bucks 112
‧ Spurs 128, Jazz 126
‧ Grizzlies 124, Kings 105
‧ Trail Blazers 125, Hornets 116
