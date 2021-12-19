COVID-19 delays games worldwide amid jab push

World sports on Friday continued to reel from the surge in COVID-19 cases, with politicians urging athletes to set an example by not shunning the vaccine, while international competitions were affected as countries introduced travel curbs.

As Europe’s top soccer leagues prepare to wind down for a short winter break, England’s Premier League is looking to go full steam ahead over the busy festive period, but nine matches have been postponed so far due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Only half of the weekend’s games were to go ahead even as many managers sought clarity on what the threshold for postponing games was and questioned whether the integrity of the competition was at stake with so many players missing.

The Premier League only grants a postponement if a club has fewer than 14 players available, with the board examining requests on a case-by-case basis.

Premier League clubs are to meet tomorrow to discuss the COVID-19 disruptions, British media reported yesterday.

Chelsea and Liverpool had key players missing on Thursday while Tottenham Hotspur, who had 13 cases among players and staff, have not played since Dec. 5 and had three games postponed in all competitions.

“There are a lot of concerns and a lot of unanswered questions,” Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said before their home match against Burnley yesterday, one of only five league games going ahead this weekend.

“I’m hoping there will be a lot of clarity which comes off the back of that meeting,” he said. “There is also an opportunity for the captains to get together to speak and have a debate on what is the best thing to do in the current situation.”

The league reintroduced emergency measures after a record 42 COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past week among players and staff.

Outbreaks in North American sports leagues have also forced the NFL and NBA to postpone games and update their COVID-19 protocols for the holiday season, with athletes required to mask up regardless of their vaccination status.

The NFL moved three games because of virus outbreaks. The Las Vegas Raiders game at the Cleveland Browns was moved from yesterday to tomorrow, while the Seattle Seahawks game at the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Football Team at the Philadelphia Jets were moved from today to Tuesday.

The NHL on Friday shut down two more teams through the Christmas holiday break. Twenty NHL games have now been postponed, the majority of which have come in the past few days, and about 10 percent of the more than 700 players are in the league’s virus protocol.

All games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers have been postponed through at least next weekend, and the hard-hit Calgary Flames had their shutdown extended through the holiday break.

Less than two hours after a Champions Cup rugby game between Ospreys and Racing 92 was canceled due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Welsh side, European Professional Club Rugby halted all weekend games between French and UK clubs.

Travel curbs introduced by the French government made it difficult to fulfil fixtures even as the country’s sports ministry sought exemptions through meetings with the government’s crisis unit.

The decision came a day too late for Leinster who were forced to forfeit Friday’s Champions Cup game at Montpellier despite saying they had the necessary players to complete the fixture after both clubs reported fresh cases.

