The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USPOC) on Friday said it is preparing athletes and officials for a Winter Games “unlike any other,” amid COVID-19 concerns and criticism of China’s human rights record.

Acknowledging “logistical complexities” and “political discussions that we know will continue,” USPOC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said the US would send 230 athletes to the Olympics and another 65 to the Paralympic Games in Beijing in February.

“We know these games will be unlike any other,” Hirshland said on a conference call after a USOPC board meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She said the USOPC’s pre-Games briefing of athletes would include ample information on COVID-19 as well as Chinese law for athletes who might want to speak out on political issues.

“What’s really important to us, and where we feel we have a very strong sense of duty and obligation, is to educate and provide the delegation with ample information and clarity around both the rules and the laws, in this case, the laws of the country where we’re going, also the rules of the IOC [International Olympic Committee], the jurisdiction of the event itself,” Hirshland said, adding that the laws of China “clearly, are distinct and different than those in the United States.”

“It’s our duty and obligation to ensure athletes understand what that means, and that the expectation is that we abide by the laws of that country,” she said.

China reacted to US diplomatic boycott of the Games by warning Western nations who joined in it that they would “pay the price.”

Hirshland said the USOPC “have a very high degree of confidence in the safety and security plans that are put in place” for US Olympians in China.

Washington earlier this month announced it would not send a diplomatic delegation, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a “genocide” against Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Concerns have also been raised in the sports world over Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, a former world No. 1 doubles player who accused a former top Chinese Communist Party politician of sexual assault.

She was not heard from for almost three weeks and the Women’s Tennis Association has suspended tournaments in China saying her video call with IOC president Thomas Bach was insufficient to quell concerns over her wellbeing.

USOPC chairwoman Susanne Lyons said the Peng affair was a “sad situation” and one that hit close to home for an organization that was found to have failed to act on allegations of abuse against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar — who is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting athletes while working at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

“One of the most important lessons that we at the USOPC have learned over the past years is not only to listen to the stories of survivors, but to protect them,” she said.