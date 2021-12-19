Climaco Dogirama wanted to honor his grandfather when he took part in the spear-throwing competition at Panama’s Indigenous Ancestral Games, which seek to preserve age-old customs.
“My grandfather used the spear to hunt. We only use it for sport ... but we’re representing him,” he said.
Dogirama, 37, from the Embera community, is one of 250 competitors from Panama’s seven recognized indigenous ethnicities taking part in traditional athletic feats at the Games.
Photo: AFP
The major cultural festival transcends the simple quest for sporting success by helping to preserve a way of life.
“Many of us have lost [our traditions] and we’re recovering them again, we’re rescuing [our ancestors’] culture,” Dogirama said.
It is the third edition of the event that resembles the Scottish Highland Games and Basque rural sports competitions.
In Panama, contestants compete in archery, spear throwing, log carrying, tug-of-war, running, swimming and canoeing in Ngabe-Bugle, the largest of Panama’s five traditional indigenous regions.
Cesar Cires, from the Ngabe community and president of the Indigenous Ancestral Games said the event “was born with the idea of disseminating, preserving and promoting our Indigenous cultures through ancestral sporting activities.”
“Our ancestors were warriors. We try to teach the new generations that once upon a time this was important,” he said.
David Mezua, 18, who won the open water swimming event in the Caribbean Sea, said he was “proud to be Embera.”
“I’m happy... My grandfather was too, and I don’t want to lose our culture, I want to keep it going,” Mezua said.
Kasey Shields, 16, who has a British father and Guna mother, won the women’s swimming discipline.
“I love swimming and even more so my Indigenous culture. I want to learn much more” about it, she said.
Cires said Panama competed in the last two editions of the World Indigenous Games in Brazil in 2015 and Canada two years later.
He said they would send a delegation to the third edition in Brazil next year.
The seven recognized indigenous ethnicities in Panama are the Ngabe, Bugle, Guna, Embera, Wounaan, Bri bri and Naso Tjerdi. Altogether they represent 12 percent of Panama’s 4.3 million population, according to the most recent official census in 2010.
Two Tibetan students on Saturday chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to call for an international boycott of the Winter Games. The pair were part of the latest protest against the Beijing Olympic Games over China’s human rights abuses and its treatment of minorities. Members of the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe (TYAE) and Students for a Free Tibet held a sit-in at the IOC building in Lausanne, as officials gathered for a meeting. The protesters demanded that countries withdraw from the event they have called the “Genocide Games,” which they say are
Calvin Cheng broke records in his native Singapore and his career as a long jumper was starting to take off internationally, but then came national service. Now 31 and a lawyer, Cheng cannot help but wonder what could have been. “Unfortunately, I just was not able to get the time off to train,” Cheng said. “That was when I decided that it just wasn’t worth it, and that was when I gave up.” Singaporeans are required to spend two years in the military, police or emergency services upon turning 18, a decades-old policy that leaders say remains necessary to defend the city-state. However, critics
CAUGHT SLEEPING: Underdog Pena dropped Nunes, an opponent who is widely considered the greatest fighter in the history of women’s mixed martial arts Julianna Pena did not even realize Amanda Nunes had tapped out of Pena’s chokehold until somebody told her in the cage moments after the referee pulled her off the long-reigning champion on Saturday night. One of the biggest upsets in UFC history might have been a surprise in the moment for Pena, but she had never stopped believing she could do the nearly impossible. “Everybody was sleeping on me, and I shook up the world and did exactly what I said I was going to do,” Pena said. “But I’m not surprised. I have a big heart and determination.” Pena stopped Nunes by
‘STOKED’: Lucas Chianca and partner Kai Lenny took turns surfing and driving the Jet Ski to get each other into the waves, winning the Best Team award a second time Brazil’s Lucas Chianca and France’s Justine Dupont on Monday claimed victories at the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge, as high-performance big wave surfing took a leap forward in perfect, giant surf in Portugal. The specialty event saw surfers whipped into the towering waves by Jet Skis, using small, weighted surfboards and footstraps to help navigate the bump and chop. For decades, surfers dreamed of transferring the tight turns, tube rides and aerial maneuvers possible on smaller waves to giant canvases, and from the first wave of the event, it was clear that time had come. Towed into a 12m to 15m peak by his