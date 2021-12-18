Travis Kelce on Thursday scored a touchdown on a 34-yard catch and run as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in overtime to win their seventh consecutive game.
Kelce took a short cross-pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and weaved his way into the end zone for the Chiefs, who widened their lead over the Chargers in the American Football Conference’s West Division standings.
Kelce ran a career-best 191 yards on 10 catches and scored two touchdowns.
Photo: AFP
“It don’t get no better than that. My juices are going,” Kelce said on the field after the game. “We always talk about energy, and when we bottle this thing up and circle the wagons, I don’t think nobody can beat us.”
Mahomes finished 31 of 47 for 410 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception for Kansas City, who were coming off division wins over the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders, holding both to nine points.
“The guys step up and showed that championship swagger they had a couple of seasons ago, and now we got to keep it going,” Mahomes said. “Our defense made some big time stops for us. Then we turned it on in the fourth quarter and got the win.”
The Chiefs improved to 10-4 on the season, while the Chargers dropped to 8-6. Kansas City have now won eight straight road games against the Chargers.
The Chargers lost tight end Donald Parham early in the game.
He was taken to hospital after hitting his head hard on the turf while trying to catch a pass in the end zone.
The Chargers said later that Parham was in a stable condition.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 236 yards, going 22 of 38 with two touchdowns.
Justin Jackson led the Los Angeles rushing attack, finishing with 86 yards on the ground.
Herbert came into the game ranked fourth in the NFL in passing, one spot ahead of Mahomes.
Both teams had to overcome costly mistakes in the see-saw contest with several lead changes.
Mahomes overcame two turnovers, including an interception at his own four-yard line, while the Chargers gave the ball away three times on downs, once on a fumble and once on an interception.
Both teams scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including Mahomes’ seven-yard strike to Kelce with 76 seconds left in the final quarter.
“It was like a walk-off home run in baseball,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of the overtime touchdown. “It is satisfying to see the celebration after the game [by the players] and the hard work goes into it.”
