Liverpool win amid threat from virus

‘STUNNER’: Juergen Klopp said Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘shooting technique is on a different level,’ while elsewhere a draw with Everton dented Chelsea’s title bid

AP





If the Premier League is to take an enforced break amid another surge in COVID-19 cases, Trent Alexander-Arnold on Thursday gave it quite a send-off.

The Liverpool fullback has the perhaps the most dangerous right foot in English soccer and he used it to devastating effect with a late, long-range strike to seal a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

“A stunner. Unbelievable,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. “The boy’s shooting technique is on a different level.”

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, right, and Roberto Firmino celebrate a goal during their Premier League game against Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

The win meant Liverpool stayed on the shoulder of league leaders Manchester City in what is shaping up to be an exciting title race.

However, Chelsea could not keep pace.

A 1-1 draw at home to injury-hit Everton was Chelsea’s latest disappointing result in the league and left the European champions four points behind City.

On current form, the title race is looking like a two-team contest, even if it could soon be halted as the league approaches a busy program of festive fixtures.

The growing number of infections among Premier League squads as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 spreads is being reflected in the number of matches being postponed, almost on a daily basis.

Just before kickoff in Thursday’s games, the league announced half of the weekend fixtures have been called off because of outbreaks in many teams.

There have now been nine postponements in a week.

Thursday’s games went ahead, although Liverpool and Chelsea each had three players unavailable because of positive tests.

Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho were among them for Liverpool, while Chelsea were forced to do without strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Liverpool coped better, despite conceding a seventh-minute goal to Jonjo Shelvey.

The hosts replied in the first half through Diogo Jota — somewhat controversially while Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden was down with an apparent head injury — and Mohamed Salah’s league-high 15th goal of the season.

Alexander-Arnold capped the comeback with his ferocious shot from 25m that flew high into the net, just missing referee Mike Dean as he skipped to one side to avoid the ball hitting him.

Everton were missing as many as 12 players because of injury and illness, forcing manager Rafa Benitez to start a makeshift lineup containing three youngsters.

Two of them combined for the 77th-minute equalizer.

Jarrad Branthwaite, a 19-year-old defender, poked in at the far post from a free-kick from 20-year-old winger Anthony Gordon.

That canceled out a goal scored seven minutes earlier by Mason Mount, who has now netted in four straight league games.

Chelsea’s slump — the team have won just two of their past five league games — has coincided with the absence of star midfielder N’Golo Kante because of injury, and he was only fit enough to take his place on the bench as an unused substitute.

Kante is likely to make his return tomorrow, with Chelsea to visit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Provided, of course, that the league has not been shut down by then.